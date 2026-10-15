Roparalysed For 10 Years After Car Crash, Woman Takes First Steps With Robotic Exoskeleton In Viral Video

Technology really brings new hope into human lives sometimes. Jessica Tawil is the perfect example of this. She spent about ten years using a wheelchair because she could not move her legs. Now, Jessica has finally stood up and taken her first steps with the help of a robotic exoskeleton. People on social media are absolutely loving the video of her incredible milestone.

Reports say Jessica suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a 2014 car accident. She was just 16 years old back then. The crash left her paralyzed from the waist down. A wheelchair became a permanent part of her daily routine after that. Still, she kept sharing her life experiences on social media and built a strong connection with many people online.

Taking steps again with a robotic suit

Standing up and walking after a whole decade was a deeply emotional moment for Jessica. She wore a special robotic exoskeleton for this. She stood up with its support and slowly took a few steps forward. Someone recorded this beautiful moment on video. You can clearly see the pure surprise and joy on her face, and it is touching everyone's hearts.

This device is basically a mechanical system that you wear on your body. It helps your legs move. A person needs proper adjustments and training based on their physical condition to use it. Jessica's experience proves that medical technology can open up brand new possibilities for people dealing with mobility issues.

Internet gets emotional

Netizens are expressing immense happiness as Jessica's video goes viral. People are talking about how special it must feel to take a step after so many years. Many users are discussing how new doors open when human willpower meets advanced technology.

New hope through technology

Robotic exoskeletons are one of the latest technologies helping people move again. But these devices do not give the exact same results for everyone. Their success depends entirely on the person's specific injury, health condition, and medical evaluation.

Jessica's story is not just another viral video on the internet. It is a beautiful moment of victory after years of struggle. Incidents like this give a lot of hope to many people while technology keeps finding new ways to help them walk independently.

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