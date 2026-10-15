UN Security Council To Hold Open Meeting On Palestine Thursday
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on the question of Palestine on Thursday.
According to the Council's program, the discussion is scheduled to continue throughout the day.
//Petra//WH
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