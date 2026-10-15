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UN Security Council To Hold Open Meeting On Palestine Thursday

UN Security Council To Hold Open Meeting On Palestine Thursday


Date: 2026-10-15 02:37:12

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on the question of Palestine on Thursday.

According to the Council's program, the discussion is scheduled to continue throughout the day.

//Petra//WH

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Jordan News Agency

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