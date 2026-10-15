BJP Pays Tribute To Ex-President Abdul Kalam, Recalls His Enduring Influence On Generations Of India's Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran paid tribute to former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Thursday, recalling his contributions to India's scientific development and his enduring influence on generations of young people.

Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam became one of India's most admired public figures, earning recognition as a scientist, the country's 'Missile Man' and a leader who encouraged students to pursue ambitious goals.

His birthday is observed by the Tamil Nadu government as Youth Renaissance Day, reflecting his close association with young people and his emphasis on education, scientific curiosity and national development.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Nagendran described Kalam as a distinguished scientist whose life and ideas continued to inspire the country's youth.

“Today marks the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India's former President, the Missile Man and a great scientist who inspired young people,” the BJP leader said.

Nagendran said Kalam had made significant contributions to India's progress in science and technology while encouraging young people to dream, develop their abilities and strive for achievement.

He said the former President's message went beyond aspirations, urging people to translate their dreams into sustained effort and meaningful accomplishments.

Recalling Kalam's call to dream and work towards realising those dreams, Nagendran said the message would remain deeply embedded in the minds of Indians.

He urged people to remember Kalam's lofty ideals and the work he had undertaken for the nation's advancement, and to honour his memory on his birth anniversary.

The tribute highlighted two closely connected aspects of Kalam's public life: His role in strengthening India's scientific capabilities and his commitment to motivating young people to contribute to the country's future.

His journey from Rameswaram to the presidency remains central to the admiration he commands, particularly among students who associate his name with perseverance, learning and the pursuit of excellence.

Political leaders and public figures also remembered Kalam on the occasion, paying homage to his achievements and recalling the values he championed.

The annual observance of Youth Renaissance Day in Tamil Nadu places particular emphasis on that legacy, linking the remembrance of the former President with the aspirations of younger generations and the importance of turning individual ambition into contributions to society and national progress.

-IANS

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