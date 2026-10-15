TN: Chennai Corporation Plans Green Makeover For Cooum Riverfront

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Tamil Nadu is preparing to launch a Rs 50 lakh greening project along a 1.7 km stretch of the Cooum riverfront, with more than 13,000 saplings planned near Napier Bridge and the river mouth.

Tenders have been floated for the pilot initiative, which will cover two sections -- a 1.2 km stretch between Napier Bridge and Periyar Bridge along Sivanandha Salai, and another 0.5 km stretch -- extending from Napier Bridge towards the estuary.

The project will focus primarily on improving greenery through tree planting, flowering plants and shrubs. It will also include repairs to compound walls, painting and other civil works needed to improve the appearance of the riverfront.

A senior Corporation official said the saplings would be maintained for one year under the project, ensuring that plantation work is followed by regular upkeep throughout the maintenance period. Clerodendrum, Nerium and hybrid shrubs are among the plants proposed for the stretch.

Borewells, water supply arrangements, pumps and fencing will support the planting programme and help maintain the landscaped areas.

Officials expect flowering plants on either side of Napier Bridge to begin transforming the surroundings within six months of the work getting underway.

The initiative is intended to provide a more attractive setting for motorists and others passing through the area. The tender documents outline a range of preparatory and construction activities. These include clearing overgrown vegetation, excavation, cement concreting, plastering and brickwork, alongside repairs and painting of existing structures.

Other components include coconut-thatched roofing, borewell drilling, enamel painting of grill gates, and the installation of booster pressure pumps and pressure compensators for the watering system.

The existing vegetation and bund on the left side of Napier Bridge along Sivanandha Salai could also be used as a community space, adding a public-use dimension to the proposed improvements.

The pilot brings together planting, irrigation facilities and basic structural repairs within a relatively short riverfront corridor. Its immediate emphasis is on creating and sustaining a greener landscape around one of the city's prominent bridges.

With a year of maintenance included in the contract, the Corporation plans to support the saplings beyond the initial planting stage. The proposed works will give the stretch a coordinated facelift, combining flowering vegetation with improvements to walls, gates and other supporting infrastructure along the riverbank.