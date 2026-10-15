Why Does The Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement Matter For India

SIOFA provides a regional framework for managing specified fishery resources in the Southern Indian Ocean. It was signed in Rome on 7 July 2006 and entered into force in June 2012. To date, SIOFA has ten contracting parties including Australia, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Spain and France and India.

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