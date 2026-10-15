Fastest Growing Master's Degrees In 2026 By Onlinemasterscolleges (OMC)

Fastest Growing Master's Degrees in 2026 Data

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New analysis ranks 11 master's degree fields by job growth and enrolment data, finding cybersecurity, nursing, and data science are expanding faster than others

- Sai YallapragadaRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new report from OnlineMastersColleges ranks the fastest-growing master's degree fields in the country, using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) employment projections and National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) enrollment data rather than opinion or anecdote.The report, titled "Fastest Growing Master's Degrees in 2026," scores 11 graduate fields on a composite growth measure that weighs projected job growth at 60% and enrollment trends at 40%, reflecting the idea that hiring demand matters more to graduates than program popularity alone.Key FindingsCybersecurity ranked first overall, with the BLS projecting employment for information security analysts to grow roughly 33% through 2033 alongside a decade of steady double-digit enrollment growth in related master's programs. The report attributes the surge to escalating cyberattacks and new compliance requirements pushing organizations to hire security talent faster than the graduate pipeline can supply it.Advanced nursing and nurse practitioner programs placed second, with projected job growth near 28% tied to primary care physician shortages, an aging population, and states expanding nurse practitioners' scope of practice. Data science and analytics followed closely, combining the highest single-occupation growth projection on the list - about 35% for data scientists - with the fastest enrollment growth of any field studied, as annual graduate numbers climbed from a small base to more than 30,000 a year over the past decade.Other fields rounding out the top tier included physician assistant studies, public health, social work, healthcare administration, computer science and software engineering, counseling and mental health, business analytics, and information technology. The report notes that healthcare-related master's degrees dominate the highest projected job-growth figures, while technology-focused fields pair strong growth with the highest salary ceilings.The analysis also flags fields where growth has slowed or leveled off, including general MBA programs, traditional education degrees, public administration, petroleum engineering, and library science - noting that a slower growth rate doesn't necessarily make a field a poor choice, but signals that prospective students should look closely at current hiring conditions rather than a program's past reputation.Why It Matters"Growth statistics get treated like a verdict on whether a career path is smart, but the number by itself doesn't tell you if the field is right for you," the report's authors note. "A field can be growing fast and still be flooded with graduates competing for the same jobs - context matters as much as the headline growth rate."The report cautions that a high growth rate and a large number of new jobs aren't the same thing, and that fields with booming enrollment can outpace hiring demand over time. It encourages prospective students to weigh factors such as regional job concentration, licensure and clinical-hour requirements, and realistic entry-level pay rather than choosing a field on growth statistics alone.About the ReportThe complete report, including the full methodology, a field-by-field growth comparison table, and guidance on evaluating fit beyond the growth numbers, is available at OnlineMastersColleges (OMC).About OnlineMastersColleges (OMC)OnlineMastersColleges (OMC) publishes independent research, rankings, and resources to help prospective students evaluate graduate degree programs, including studies on employment outcomes, salary potential, return on investment, and workforce demand trends.Media ContactOnlineMastersColleges (OMC) Research Team...

Stephen Lukes

Online Master's Colleges (OMC)

+1 614-982-0752

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Fastest Growing Master's Degrees in 2026 by OnlineMastersColleges (OMC) News Provided By Online Master's Colleges (OMC) October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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