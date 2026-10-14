WOS Performance Clinic's Dr. Erin Wos To Serve As Faculty At 2026 AMSSM/OHSU Sports Ultrasound Course

MENAFN - GetNews) Eugene sports medicine physician will teach wrist and hand pathology and procedures during the advanced Diagnostic/Interventional Sports Ultrasound Course in Portland.

EUGENE, OR - October 14, 2026 - WOS Performance Clinic announced that Erin Wos, DO, MS, will serve as faculty for the 2026 AMSSM/OHSU Diagnostic/Interventional Sports Ultrasound Course, taking place November 20–22 at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon.

The three-day course is jointly provided by the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) and Oregon Health & Science University. Designed for physicians looking to advance their musculoskeletal ultrasound and ultrasound-guided injection skills, the program combines presentations, hands-on scanning, demonstrations, and extensive practice with whole-body fresh-tissue cadavers. OHSU_2026_BRO Dr. Wos, founder of WOS Performance Clinic in Eugene, Oregon, is listed among the course faculty alongside sports medicine physicians from programs and practices throughout the region.

Dr. Wos to Teach Wrist and Hand Ultrasound On Sunday, November 22, Dr. Wos will lead instruction on Wrist & Hand Pathology, Procedures, and Demonstration as part of the course's didactic and live scanning program. Her sessions are scheduled within a day of advanced instruction that also includes elbow and arm pathology, nerve procedures, tendon procedures, live scanning, and cadaver-based injection training.

The course focuses on strengthening physicians' ability to identify musculoskeletal pathology using ultrasound and perform ultrasound-guided procedures. Learning objectives include improving diagnostic scanning techniques, identifying normal anatomy and pathological lesions, developing procedural skills, and expanding knowledge of biologic and interventional options.

Dr. Wos' participation reflects WOS Performance Clinic's continued involvement in sports medicine education and its use of musculoskeletal ultrasound to evaluate and treat active individuals. About the AMSSM/OHSU Sports Ultrasound Course The 2026 program includes two separate sports ultrasound courses. An introductory course will be held November 19, followed by the Diagnostic/Interventional Sports Ultrasound Course from November 20–22. CME credit is available, registration is limited, and the advanced course includes two cadaver lab days.

The Diagnostic/Interventional course will be held at the OHSU Auditorium in Portland and is designed as an intensive program focused on improving pathology diagnosis and interventional skills.

About WOS Performance Clinic

WOS Performance Clinic is a sports medicine practice based in Eugene, Oregon, led by Erin Wos, DO, MS. The clinic helps active individuals address injuries, improve function, and return to the activities and sports that matter to them.