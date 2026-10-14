U.S. Digital Dentistry Market To Top $1.6B By 2032 As Clear Aligners And Dsos Drive Intraoral Scanner And 3D Printer Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Ranks Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology and Ivoclar, With Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices and 2025 Market Share as Low-Cost Entrants Push Prices Down

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | United States | 2026-2032 | Includes: CAD/CAM Devices, CAD/CAM Materials, Dental 3D Printers, and 2 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. digital dentistry market was valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6%, reaching more than $1.6 billion by 2032. Market expansion is supported by increasing adoption of digital workflows, demand for single-visit restorations, clear aligner growth, laboratory automation and productivity improvements across dental clinics and laboratories.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of CAD/CAM devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers, dental 3D printing materials and CAD/CAM software in the United States. It examines market size, unit sales, average selling prices, market shares, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data beginning in 2022. Coverage also includes company profiles, product portfolios, recent mergers and acquisitions, and the competitive positions of leading manufacturers.

Key U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Drivers

Clear aligner adoption remains a major source of growth, particularly for intraoral scanners. Digital scans are increasingly replacing traditional impressions in clear aligner case submissions, helping expand scanner use within orthodontic and general dental practices. The continued popularity of products such as Align Technology's Invisalign supports demand for integrated scanning, treatment planning and aligner workflows.

Productivity gains are also accelerating digital dentistry adoption. Intraoral scanners enable dental practices to transmit digital files directly to laboratories, reducing turnaround times and supporting greater workflow efficiency. Chairside CAD/CAM systems allow practices to scan, design and manufacture restorations in-house, strengthening demand for single-visit treatment and reducing reliance on external production schedules.

Dental 3D printing is gaining traction across models, surgical guides, night guards, dental appliances and prosthetic applications. Clinics and laboratories are using additive manufacturing to reduce manual production requirements, improve output speed and scale operations. Laboratory consolidation, workforce shortages and retiring technicians are further increasing investment in CAD/CAM devices and dental 3D printing systems.

Dental support organizations are contributing to market growth by standardizing technology purchasing and deploying digital workflows across multi-site clinic networks. Their scale allows capital investments to be distributed across larger organizations while supporting consistent clinical and operational processes.

Competitive and Pricing Pressures

Competitive intensity is the primary market limiter. CAD/CAM milling systems, intraoral scanners, laboratory scanners and chairside CAD/CAM systems face growing pressure from new entrants, low-cost manufacturers and open system providers. The milling system category is particularly crowded, contributing to lower equipment prices.

The dental 3D printing market is experiencing similar conditions as additional manufacturers enter the sector. Although unit adoption remains positive, declining average selling prices may constrain revenue growth. Longer replacement cycles could also affect future hardware demand as systems become more affordable and established equipment remains in service.

Open systems are becoming increasingly important as dental clinics and laboratories seek greater flexibility when selecting scanners, software, printers and materials. This trend is reducing vendor lock-in while creating additional competition for established integrated platforms.

Market Segmentation



CAD/CAM devices: Milling units, standalone scanners, chairside CAD/CAM scanners and intraoral scanners.

CAD/CAM materials: Blocks and discs.

Rapid prototyping systems: Metal/other and resin materials, clinic and laboratory users, and open and closed systems.

3D printed prosthetics: Models and waxups, directly printed aligners, surgical guides, dental appliances and dental prosthetic restorations. Application data is analyzed at the unit level only. CAD/CAM software: New, standalone CAD and CAM software unit sales. Revenue associated with equipment bundles, service contracts, maintenance fees, licensing and upgrades is treated separately from standalone unit analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Dentsply Sirona remained the leading competitor in the U.S. digital dentistry market in 2025. Its position reflects a broad portfolio spanning chairside and laboratory workflows, along with continued strength in CAD/CAM devices. However, the company faces increasing competition from lower-cost scanner manufacturers, new market entrants and providers of open digital systems.

Align Technology ranked as the second-largest competitor, supported by its leadership in CAD/CAM software and its integrated orthodontic ecosystem. Invisalign and iTero scanners reinforce the company's position in digital treatment planning, intraoral scanning and clear aligner workflows.

Ivoclar ranked third, with its market position driven primarily by CAD/CAM materials. The IPS e.max lithium disilicate system continues to support the company's strength in materials used for esthetic dental restorations.

Report Scope and Deliverables

The report covers the United States and includes a 2025 base year, forecasts through 2032 and historical data back to 2022. Market revenue is modeled using unit sales and average selling prices, with detailed segmentation applied across devices, materials, dental 3D printing and standalone software.

Deliverables include 257 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, supported by 24 charts and 97 figures illustrating market segmentation, competitive shares and performance metrics. A methodology appendix and acronym glossary provide additional information on modeling assumptions and data parameters. Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options are available.

The report enables dental manufacturers, investors, clinics, laboratories and strategic decision-makers to assess U.S. digital dentistry market growth, compare leading competitors, evaluate pricing trends and identify opportunities associated with clear aligners, chairside CAD/CAM, dental 3D printing, laboratory automation and multi-site digital workflow adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Emerging Markets and Technologies

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Analysis Updates

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review and Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

3.3 Drivers and Limiters

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Limiters

3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

CAD/CAM Device Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.3.1 Total CAD/CAM Milling System Market

4.3.1.1 CAD/CAM Milling System Market by Configuration

4.3.1.1.1 Tabletop CAD/CAM Milling System Market

4.3.1.1.2 Benchtop CAD/CAM Milling System Market

4.3.1.1.3 Standalone CAD/CAM Milling System Market

4.3.1.2 CAD/CAM Milling System Market by Type

4.3.1.2.1 Wet CAD/CAM Milling Market

4.3.1.2.2 Dry CAD/CAM Milling Market

4.3.1.2.3 Combination CAD/CAM Milling Market

4.3.2 Standalone CAD/CAM Scanner Market

4.3.3 Chairside CAD/CAM System Market

4.3.4 Intraoral Scanner Market

4.4 Unit Analysis

4.4.1 Intraoral Scanner Units Sold by User

4.5 Drivers and Limiters

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Limiters

4.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

CAD/CAM Material Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.1.1 PMMA Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.1.2 Composite Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.2.1 Zirconia Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.2.2 Lithium Disilicate Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.2.3 Other Ceramic Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.3 CAD/CAM Block Market by User

5.3.1.3.1 Dental Clinic CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.3.2 Dental Laboratory CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.1.3.3 Milling Center CAD/CAM Block Market

5.3.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.1.1 PMMA Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.1.2 Composite Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.2.1 Zirconia Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.2.2 Metal Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.2.3 Other Ceramic Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.3 CAD/CAM Disc Market by User

5.3.2.3.1 Dental Clinic CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.3.2 Dental Laboratory CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.3.2.3.3 Milling Center CAD/CAM Disc Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Dental 3D Printer Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.1 Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.1.1 Digital Light Processing Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.1.2 Stereo Lithography Apparatus Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.1.3 Liquid-Crystal Display Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.1.4 Jet Printing Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.2 Metal and Other Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.2 Dental 3D Printer Market by User

6.3.2.1 Dental Clinic Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.2.2 Dental Laboratory Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.2.3 Milling Center Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.3 Dental 3D Printer by System Type

6.3.3.1.1 Open System Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.3.1.2 Closed System Dental 3D Printer Market

6.4 Unit Analysis

6.4.1 3D Printed Units Produced by Application

6.5 Drivers and Limiters

6.5.1 Market Drivers

6.5.2 Market Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Dental 3D Printer Material Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Total Dental 3D Printer Material Market

7.3.1.1 Dental 3D Printer Material Market by Material Type

7.3.1.1.1 Metal Dental 3D Printer Material Market

7.3.1.1.2 Resin Dental 3D Printer Material Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

CAD/CAM Software Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 CAD Software Market by AI Capability

8.3.1.1 AI-Assisted CAD Software Market

8.3.1.2 Non-AI Assisted CAD Software Market

8.3.2 CAM Software Market by AI Capability

8.3.2.1 AI-Assisted CAM Software Market

8.3.2.2 Non-AI Assisted CAM Software Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

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