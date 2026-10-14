Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Non-Opioid Innovation Expands 7MM Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-opioid, mechanism-based therapies, pipeline prioritization, strategic partnerships, and reimbursement insights highlight opportunities to accelerate adoption and market access.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chronic pain associated with painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) market is expected to evolve significantly through 2036 as the global prevalence of diabetes rises and demand increases for effective, non-opioid pain management. The report provides an assessment of epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, emerging therapies, drug uptake, pricing, reimbursement, and commercial opportunities across the United States, EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Chronic pain associated with PDN remains one of the most burdensome complications of diabetes, negatively affecting mobility, sleep, emotional health, physical functioning, and quality of life. Approximately half of people with diabetes may develop diabetic peripheral neuropathy during their lifetime, while global prevalence estimates among adults with diabetes range from approximately 6% to 51%. Painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy affects about 2.3 million people in the United States, and European prevalence estimates range from 6% to 34%, depending on the diagnostic method.

Current PDN Treatment Landscape

The current chronic pain associated with PDN treatment market is dominated by symptomatic therapies, including Pregabalin, Gabapentin, Duloxetine, Amitriptyline, Tapentadol ER (NUCYNTA), and Capsaicin 8% patch (QUTENZA). These treatments can provide clinically meaningful pain relief, but their use is frequently restricted by incomplete efficacy, residual pain, dose-limiting adverse events, and tolerability concerns.

NUCYNTA retains a notable position in severe and refractory pain management through its activity across neuropathic and nociceptive pain pathways. However, opioid dependence, long-term safety considerations, and prescribing restrictions continue to affect treatment sequencing. QUTENZA offers a localized treatment option for neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet in adults, with reduced systemic exposure compared with oral therapies.

Clinical management increasingly combines pharmacological treatment with physical therapy, psychological support, sleep optimization, exercise, neuromodulation, and specialist pain care. Individualized regimens remain essential because treatment response varies according to pain severity, comorbidities, age, tolerability, and previous therapy exposure.

Market Drivers and Unmet Needs



Growth in type 1 and type 2 diabetes among aging and obese populations is expanding the addressable PDN patient population.

Concerns surrounding opioid dependence and adverse effects are accelerating demand for targeted non-opioid therapies.

Improved healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement coverage, and diabetes management programs are supporting diagnosis and treatment access.

Greater awareness of neuropathic complications is encouraging earlier screening and intervention. Innovation in sodium channel modulation, kinase inhibition, and other pain-signaling pathways is strengthening the clinical pipeline.

Important barriers remain, including underdiagnosis, delayed intervention, heterogeneous symptoms, inconsistent treatment response, limited access to specialist care, and reimbursement pressures. The absence of disease-modifying therapies is a particularly significant unmet need, as approved treatments primarily manage symptoms without restoring damaged peripheral nerves. Patients with refractory pain also require more effective options with durable efficacy and favorable long-term safety.

Emerging PDN Therapies and Competitive Landscape

The chronic pain associated with PDN pipeline reflects a strategic shift toward selective, mechanism-based therapies that may reduce systemic adverse effects while improving pain control. Leading companies include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Grunenthal.

JOURNAVX (Suzetrigine) from Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a selective NaV1.8 sodium channel inhibitor being evaluated as a non-opioid treatment for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Vertex initiated three pivotal Phase III trials, NCT07231419, NCT06696443, and NCT06628908, and indicated in its January 2026 JP Morgan presentation that enrollment for both Phase III DPN studies was expected to be completed by year-end 2026.

Pilavapadin from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a non-opioid AAK1 inhibitor with a favorable clinical safety profile and promising findings in diabetic neuropathic pain. In January 2026, Lexicon announced completion of its End-of-Phase II Meeting with the US FDA. The agency raised no objections to advancing pilavapadin into Phase III development through two placebo-controlled, 12-week studies evaluating a 10 mg daily dose. Lexicon is also pursuing international development and commercialization opportunities through strategic partnerships.

Other emerging approaches include cannabinoid CB1 receptor agonists such as VSN16R, also known as ELPA001, and additional targeted candidates intended to address peripheral pain signaling. Successful development of these therapies could increase competition, reduce reliance on opioids, and support broader adoption of differentiated PDN treatments.

Recent Chronic Pain Associated with PDN Drug Updates



In February 2026, Hikma Pharmaceuticals launched an authorized generic version of NUCYNTA (tapentadol) for patients in the United States.

In January 2026, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals confirmed regulatory alignment for the Phase III development of pilavapadin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals continued pivotal Phase III development of Suzetrigine for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. NUCYNTA franchise exclusivity developments and generic competition are expected to influence pricing, market share, and prescribing patterns.

Market Forecast, Drug Uptake, and Reimbursement

The report evaluates the chronic pain associated with PDN market from 2022-2036, including historical performance, forecast growth, therapy-level revenue, patient share, peak uptake, and regional opportunities across the 7MM. Established products are expected to retain meaningful use, although emerging non-opioid therapies may gain adoption if they demonstrate superior efficacy, improved tolerability, convenient administration, and competitive pricing.

Suzetrigine is expected to be a prominent contributor to future drug uptake, followed by other investigational therapies supported by advancing clinical evidence. Market access will depend on comparative clinical benefit, treatment cost, payer requirements, reimbursement coverage, adherence, and positioning within regional treatment guidelines. Analogue-based pricing assessments provide additional insight into the potential commercial positioning of pipeline products.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report includes epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, an 11-year market outlook, patient burden analysis, treatment addressable market estimates, pipeline profiling, competitive benchmarking, price trends, analogue assessment, and therapy uptake forecasts. SWOT and conjoint analyses evaluate emerging treatments according to efficacy, safety, tolerability, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than six key opinion leaders across the 7MM, with outreach to experts affiliated with institutions including Stanford University, University College London, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Hospital Clinic de Barcelona. These insights support analysis of prescribing behavior, treatment switching, adherence, accessibility, unmet needs, and real-world adoption.

The findings can support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in identifying chronic pain associated with PDN market opportunities, prioritizing pipeline assets, strengthening launch strategies, evaluating competitive threats, and planning market access initiatives through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

6. Chronic Pain Associated with PDN Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Diagnosis

7.3.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.3.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

8. Treatment and Management

8.1. Treatment Guidelines

8.2. Treatment Algorithm

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy in the US

9.4.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy in the US

9.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PDN in the US

9.4.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in the US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PDN in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy in Japan

9.6.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy in Japan

9.6.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PDN in Japan

9.6.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

11.2. Tapentadol ER (NUCYNTA): Collegium Pharmaceutical

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.6. Analyst's Views

11.3. QUTENZA (capsaicin 8%): Grunenthal

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.6. Analyst's Views

12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

12.2. Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Analyst's Views

12.3. Adezunap (AP707): Apurano Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.4. Analyst's Views

13. Chronic Pain Associated with PDN: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.3.2. Pricing Trends

13.3.3. Analogue Assessment

13.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.4. Conjoint Analysis of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

13.5. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN in Japan

13.9.2. Total Market Size of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

15. SWOT Analysis of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

16. KOL Views of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Chronic Pain Associated with PDN Therapies

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Apurano Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Collegium Pharmaceutical Grunenthal

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