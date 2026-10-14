U.S. Pain Management Therapeutics Market Report 2026-2034 Non-Opioid Therapies And Devices Drive Growth To US$ 38.66 Billion At 3.64% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Report by Therapeutics, Devices, Drug Class, Indication, Pain Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States pain management therapeutics market is projected to increase from US$ 28.02 Billion in 2025 to US$ 38.66 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.64% from 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of chronic pain, an aging population, stronger demand for non-opioid therapies, advances in targeted treatments, and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Pain management therapeutics are widely used across arthritis, cancer pain, neuropathy, chronic back pain, postoperative care, migraines, fibromyalgia, musculoskeletal conditions, and other acute or chronic disorders. Treatment strategies increasingly combine pharmaceuticals, medical devices, physical therapy, counseling, and interventional procedures to improve outcomes while reducing dependence on opioids.

Chronic Pain Prevalence Supports Market Demand

Chronic pain remains one of the leading reasons Americans seek medical care. More than 51 million adults in the United States experience chronic pain, while pain is associated with nearly 80% of hospital emergency department visits. Its annual economic impact is estimated at approximately $635 billion through healthcare expenditure, disability, and lost productivity.

Arthritis, cancer, diabetic neuropathy, fibromyalgia, degenerative joint conditions, and chronic back disorders contribute significantly to the patient population. Aging, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, workplace injuries, and other lifestyle-related factors are further increasing demand for sustained pain management. These trends are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt individualized treatment plans combining non-opioid medicines with physical and interventional therapies.

Non-Opioid and Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum

Concerns surrounding opioid misuse, addiction, and overdose have accelerated the transition toward non-opioid pain management. NSAIDs, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anesthetics, biologic medicines, topical products, and non-narcotic analgesics are receiving greater attention. Sustained-release formulations, personalized medicine, monoclonal antibody-based treatments, and targeted therapies are also expanding available treatment options.

Medical technologies such as neurostimulation, radiofrequency ablation, electrical stimulators, and analgesic infusion pumps complement pharmaceutical care. These approaches can improve treatment precision, reduce systemic side effects, and support opioid-sparing care. In January 2025, the FDA approved Journavx 50 mg oral tablets for moderate to severe acute pain in adults, representing an important advancement in non-opioid analgesic treatment.

Radiofrequency ablation is gaining particular traction for arthritis, back pain, neck pain, and nerve-related disorders. Improvements in imaging and procedural accuracy have strengthened its safety and efficacy, while shorter recovery periods and fewer complications are supporting adoption by hospitals and specialized pain clinics.

Healthcare Infrastructure Expands Access

Investment in hospitals, outpatient facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and multidisciplinary pain clinics is improving diagnosis and treatment access. Specialized facilities provide integrated care involving medication, physical therapy, psychological support, and interventional procedures. Growth in the number of board-certified pain specialists and interdisciplinary programs is also improving patient outcomes.

Retail and online pharmacies remain important distribution channels for prescribed medicines, OTC analgesics, and supportive products. Pharmacists are taking a larger role in patient education, treatment adherence, responsible opioid use, and medication monitoring. The expansion of chain and online pharmacies has also improved accessibility across urban and rural communities.

Market Challenges

Opioid misuse and stringent prescribing regulations remain major challenges. Although tighter controls are necessary to address addiction and overdose risks, some chronic pain patients face difficulty obtaining appropriate treatment. Restrictive insurance policies and limited reimbursement for non-opioid therapies can further constrain access. The United States recorded 125.7 million opioid prescriptions in 2024, highlighting the continued need to balance effective pain relief with responsible prescribing.

The high cost of biologic medicines, neurostimulators, personalized therapies, and interventional procedures presents another barrier. Patients with insufficient insurance coverage may face substantial out-of-pocket expenses, treatment delays, or reliance on lower-cost over-the-counter products. These affordability issues are especially significant for long-term chronic pain management.

State-Level Market Outlook

California benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, major biotechnology companies, medical research institutions, and broad access to non-opioid and regenerative therapies. Texas is experiencing rising demand due to its large population, prevalence of obesity and diabetes, labor-intensive employment base, and expanding healthcare facilities in Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

New York is supported by advanced hospitals, specialized physicians, strong insurance coverage, and access to multimodal and minimally invasive treatment. Florida's large elderly population is increasing demand for therapies addressing arthritis, back pain, neuropathy, and cancer-related pain. The state's specialty clinics, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and healthcare tourism sector further reinforce market expansion.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report segments the market by therapeutics into pharmaceuticals and devices, including electrical stimulators, radiofrequency ablation, analgesic infusion pumps, and neurostimulation. Drug classes include Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, anti-migraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and non-narcotic analgesics.

Key indications include arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, Post-Operative Pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, bone fracture, muscle sprain/strain, and acute appendicitis. The analysis also covers chronic and acute pain, along with hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographic coverage includes California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and the Rest of United States.

Companies assessed include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter International Inc. The company analysis covers business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

Key Attributes

