Universal Trax Brings Ground-To-Finish General Contracting To Southwest Florida Under One License

Universal Trax of South Florida

Licensed contractor with more than 20 years of experience handles site work and vertical construction with a single crew

ALVA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Trax of South Florida, a licensed general contractor based in Alva, is helping developers, homeowners associations, municipalities and property owners across Southwest Florida simplify construction by managing every phase of a project, from raw land to finished building, under one license, one crew and one point of contact.Operating under Florida state general contractor license CGC1528872, the company combines horizontal site work and vertical construction in a single organization. Its services include land clearing, grading, excavation, site development, framing, drywall and concrete work, as well as full turnkey projects that run from the first shovel of dirt to the finished building.“Too many projects lose time because owners have to coordinate a site contractor, a builder and several subcontractors who never talk to each other,” said Brian Cox, founder of Universal Trax.“Our approach is simple. The crew that clears and grades your land can also frame your building, and you have one team to call from start to finish.”Two Divisions, One Accountable TeamBrian Cox founded Universal Trax in 2004, starting with site preparation work out of LaBelle. Over the next decade, he grew the business into a full-service general contracting company. About five years ago, the company added vertical construction, including framing, drywall and structural work. Today, Universal Trax operates two divisions under one CGC license: horizontal site work and vertical construction.That structure is uncommon in the industry, and it has helped the company earn repeat business from organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Babcock Ranch. Universal Trax also works with government agencies, municipalities and major developers across Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Palm Beach counties.A Full Range of Site and Building ServicesUniversal Trax covers the full scope of a project through a single contractor:. Site development and land clearing: permit-ready site preparation through final grade, plus selective clearing, full clearing and exotic vegetation removal.. Grading and excavation: rough and finish grading, cut and fill, drainage solutions, bulk earthmoving, foundation and pond excavation, and restoration to wetland prep.. Framing and drywall: wood framing, metal stud, truss installation, post-remediation reconstruction, and drywall installation, finishing and repair for residential and commercial projects.. HOA and property management: erosion, drainage, capital improvements and maintenance contracts.Built on Reliability and CommunicationAccording to the company, clients choose Universal Trax because it shows up when it says it will, delivers on schedule and stays responsive from the first call to the final walkthrough. Once a proposal is approved, the team mobilizes immediately, confirms the scope and gets to work. Every project is assigned a dedicated project manager who serves as the client's main point of contact from kickoff to completion.The company's process is built to remove surprises. Clients begin by calling or submitting an estimate request describing their project scope, site conditions and timeline. Universal Trax then visits the site and delivers a detailed, project-specific proposal. After approval, the company sets a start date that fits the client's schedule and keeps communication open until the job is finished.Serving Communities Across the RegionUniversal Trax serves Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Immokalee, Bonita Springs, Punta Gorda and surrounding Southwest Florida communities. Recent projects include basin excavation at a Babcock Ranch wetland, commercial site grading in Fort Myers and finish grading on a residential site ahead of sod installation. The company also performs concrete work, including driveways and sidewalks, and accepts municipal and government projects.Property owners, developers and municipalities who want a single contractor for both site work and building can request a free consultation, during which the Universal Trax team will walk the project site, discuss the scope and explain what the job requires. There is no obligation, and estimates are tailored to each project rather than based on vague figures. Customers can call (239) 313-7925, email..., or visit universal-trax. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.About Universal Trax of South FloridaUniversal Trax of South Florida is a licensed general contractor (CGC1528872) headquartered at 16431 Old Olga Rd in Alva, Florida. Founded in 2004 by Brian Cox, the company has more than 20 years of experience delivering site development, land clearing, grading, excavation, framing, drywall and turnkey construction services to developers, HOAs, municipalities and property owners throughout Southwest Florida. Its guiding principle is simple: do what you say you are going to do, and do it right the first time.

Caleb Rimes

Universal Trax of South Florida

+1 (239) 313-7925

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Universal Trax Brings Ground-to-Finish General Contracting to Southwest Florida Under One License News Provided By Universal Trax of South Florida October 14, 2026, 09:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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