Azerbaijan To Cover 50% Of Grid Fees From 2027 Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Starting in 2027, the Azerbaijani state is set to cover 50% of electricity grid connection fees for industrial and agricultural facilities, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the 3rd National Competition Forum organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the measure would help reduce entrepreneurs' initial investment burden.

According to Aliyev, a mechanism is being implemented to subsidize half of interest payments on loans outside Baku and the Absheron Peninsula to improve access to financing in the regions. The state is also set to guarantee up to 90% of loan principal in the liberated territories and up to 50% in other regions.

The first deputy minister also noted that up to 70% of transportation costs for exports of non-oil and gas products are set to be covered, while small and medium-sized exporters are to receive compensation for part of their customs clearance fees.

He added that 70% of transportation costs for goods produced in Nakhchivan and shipped to other parts of the country are covered.

Aliyev stressed that the practical impact of these support measures would depend on the clarity of their implementation conditions and whether entrepreneurs meeting the relevant criteria could access them.