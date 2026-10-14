Tourism Ministry Urges Public To Verify Travel Agency Licenses To Prevent Fraud

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 14 (Petra) – The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities issued a public advisory Wednesday urging citizens and residents to verify the licensing and classification status of travel agencies before booking trips or transferring funds, aiming to protect consumer rights and curb fraudulent offers.

In a press statement, the ministry emphasized that engaging exclusively with officially accredited agencies ensures compliance with tourism sector regulations. It clarified that offering tourism services or selling travel packages through websites, mobile applications, and digital platforms legally requires prior authorization under the Tourism Law and its executing regulations.

The ministry cited Article 9 of the Tourism Law, which restricts the operation of tourism services to authorized entities. It also highlighted Article 21, which imposes strict penalties for unauthorized operations, including imprisonment for six months to one year, fines ranging from JOD 3,000 to JOD 10,000, or both.

To guard against unverified operators and deceptive marketing, the ministry advised consumers to confirm an agency's credentials prior to making bookings or financial transactions by contacting the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities directly at (063360460).

//Petra// AA