Fardeen Khan Attends Screening Of 4K Restored Version Of Bruce Lee's 'Enter The Dragon'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has lauded the efforts to preserve and restore cinema and recalled his experience of watching the 4K restoration of Bruce Lee's 1973 classic 'Enter the Dragon' describing it as“electric”.

Taking to Instagram, Fardeen shared a poster of the 1973 classic and wrote:“For all you cinephiles out there...Last Thursday, October 8th, I attended Film Heritage Foundation's screening of the 4K restoration of Bruce Lee's 1973 classic Enter the Dragon at Mumbai's Regal Cinema. Watching it with nearly 1,000 people, all still spellbound by the martial arts legend more than fifty years after the film's release, was electric.”

The actor said:“If you love cinema, you need to know about Film Heritage Foundation. Every Thursday, they screen the best of classic cinema at Regal, free. But that's only part of what they do. They've put India's film heritage on the world map.“

“They preserve films and film memorabilia, restore Indian classics that go on to premiere at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto, London and New York, train the next generation of film archivists, and are building a first-of-its-kind Moving Image Centre in Mumbai to preserve and showcase our cinema.”

Fardeen shared:“The driving force behind it all is founder-director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, an FTII graduate and filmmaker who won a National Award for Celluloid Man, his documentary on legendary archivist P.K. Nair. He set up the Foundation in 2014 and has since become one of the most respected voices in film preservation worldwide.”

“They are the only non-governmental organization dedicated to saving our films, and they deserve our support. So do yourselves a favour and check out their brilliant line-up of upcoming Thursday screenings at Regal.”

“Enter the Dragon” is directed by Robert Clouse and written by Michael Allin. The film stars Bruce Lee, John Saxon, Ahna Capri, Bob Wall, Shih Kien, and Jim Kelly.

Enter the Dragon was Bruce Lee's final completed film appearance before his death on 20 July 1973 at the age of 32. An American-Hong Kong co-production, the film premiered in Hong Kong on 26 July 1973, six days after Lee's death, and in Los Angeles on 19 August 1973.