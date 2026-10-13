Bihar Boat Accident: President Murmu Offers Condolences To Bereaved Families

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families of the children who died after a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Vaishali district.

Taking to social media platform X, President Murmu said:“The news of the deaths of children in the boat accident that occurred in Vaishali district of Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured in this accident.”

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Rampur Shyamchand village under the Raghopur police station area while the passengers were reportedly travelling to attend a feast.

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Ganga River.

Around half a dozen people were also reported injured, while rescue teams continued searching the river for anyone who might still be missing.

The exact number of people on board and the final casualty count are subject to official confirmation.

According to preliminary information, between 15 and 20 people were aboard the boat when it overturned in the river.

The accident triggered panic, prompting local residents and the administration to launch rescue efforts.

Several passengers were rescued, and the injured were taken for medical treatment.

District police officials and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the site to assist with the operation.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said most of the deceased were minors.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief over the deaths, describing the incident as tragic and heartbreaking. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the deceased.

The state government has announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person.

Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, expressed sorrow over the tragedy in a social media post, describing it as an unfortunate incident.

Yadav said he had spoken with local residents, administrative officials and other authorities, urging them to expedite rescue operations and ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured.