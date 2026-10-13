MTY Food Group Boosts Dividend By 35% After Ending Strategic Review
News of a dividend increase is always a positive signal for investors. On Friday, Canadian restaurant franchisor MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) reported its third-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026 and announced a massive 35% dividend hike. The company's new quarterly dividend will be $0.50, up from the previous $0.37. At a share price of around $31, this pushes the yield to a substantial 6.4%.
The move is particularly surprising given MTY's recent history. The stock has lost more than half of its value over the past five years and is down approximately 18% in 2026. Furthermore, MTY recently concluded a strategic review which even considered a sale of the business, but ultimately that didn't end up happening. Management is now pivoting toward cost-cutting, asset-light franchising operations, and portfolio optimization to become leaner.
Despite these restructuring efforts, MTY's financials offer reassurance regarding the payout. While same-store sales declined by 1.9% and net income dropped 11% to $24.8 million year over year in the most recent quarter, the dividend remains well-supported. Earnings per share for the period came in at $1.08. With the new $0.50 payout, the payout ratio is an entirely manageable 46%.
The stock currently trades at a low forward price-to-earnings multiple of 7.5. However, investors must ask whether this is a bargain buy or a dangerous value trap. MTY faces significant macroeconomic headwinds, with inflation stretching consumer budgets and hurting restaurant traffic. While the high yield acts as a tempting incentive to buy the stock, it's still a risky buy overall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment