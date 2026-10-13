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Matthew Taylor

Matthew Taylor


Date: 2026-10-13 03:12:30

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Political Science, Université de Montréal
Profile Articles

Matthew Taylor is a PhD candidate in political science at the Université de Montréal. His research interests are principally on the subject of Canadian party politics, with a particular focus on the linkages between party systems at the federal and provincial levels. He did his undergraduate and master's degrees in political science at the University of Toronto.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate in Political Science, Université de Montréal
Education
  • 2020 University of Toronto, MA in Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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