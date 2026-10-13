Matthew Taylor is a PhD candidate in political science at the Université de Montréal. His research interests are principally on the subject of Canadian party politics, with a particular focus on the linkages between party systems at the federal and provincial levels. He did his undergraduate and master's degrees in political science at the University of Toronto.

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