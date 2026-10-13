SIBF 2026: Visitors Could Turn Personal Stories Into Arabic, English Poetry

Visitors to the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026 will be able to turn their personal stories into poetry, while children can explore an interactive city designed to introduce them to different professions, as organisers unveil new experiences for this year's edition.

Among the new attractions are 'Poets' Corner', where visitors' stories will be transformed into poems in Arabic and English, and 'Future Hands District', an educational space where children can discover different careers through interactive activities.

The announcements were made by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at a press conference at its headquarters in Sharjah on Tuesday, October 13, alongside details of the fair's cultural programme, international guests and accompanying literary events.

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The 45th edition of SIBF will run from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme 'Made of Stories'. It will bring together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, with 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries participating in a programme featuring 1,500 cultural and artistic events.

Oman will be the Guest of Honour, with a dedicated programme celebrating its literature, heritage, writers and artists.

The new attractions aim to offer visitors more than the opportunity to browse and buy books, with activities designed to bring storytelling, creativity and learning to life for different age groups.

At Poets' Corner, visitors will be able to share their stories and see them reimagined as poetry in Arabic and English. Future Hands District, meanwhile, will give children an opportunity to explore different professions through an interactive educational setting.

The fair will also feature workshops, theatrical productions and family shows, alongside its wider programme of literary discussions, poetry evenings and cultural events.

Three productions requiring advance booking will be staged during the 12-day event. The programme begins on November 7 with the exclusive premiere of the musical 'When Memories Sing', which revisits childhood songs and familiar voices remembered across generations.

On November 8, Abdullah Annan will present 'Impossible or Science?!', an interactive family show combining optical illusions and scientific experiments. Children and adults will be invited to participate, vote and discover the scientific explanations behind seemingly impossible acts.

The outdoor stage at Expo Centre Sharjah will host 'Waterland' on November 14 and 15, featuring a cast of regional performers.

Oman's participation as Guest of Honour will bring 50 participants to the fair, including 41 writers and poets. The programme will explore the country's history, heritage and cultural identity, alongside contemporary developments in Omani literature, poetry and the arts.

Ahmed bin Saud bin Nasser Al Rawahi, Assistant Director General for Knowledge and Cultural Development at Oman's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Director of the Muscat International Book Fair, said the participation would celebrate the longstanding relationship between Oman and the UAE.

“We see this celebration as a tribute to Oman and its culture, and an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding ties between our countries and peoples. Oman's selection as Guest of Honour builds on a shared history and close relations rooted in brotherhood and neighbourliness.”

The programme will include 15 cultural sessions, six children's workshops and 20 artistic performances, including daily musical and traditional folk performances. Visitors will also be introduced to Omani cuisine through dedicated activities and cookery sessions.

Al Rawahi said the programme would give visitors an opportunity to engage with Oman's cultural traditions while encouraging exchange between the two communities.

“Our participation will introduce visitors to Oman's history, heritage and cultural achievements while encouraging dialogue and exchange between Oman and Sharjah. The programme includes literary and intellectual discussions, poetry evenings, historical and cultural events, and workshops for children and young people.”

Participating writers and poets will include novelist Zahran Al Qasmi, Dr Mohammed Al Yahyai, poet Hassan Al Matrooshi, Dr Abdulaziz Al Omairi, Dr Mahmoud bin Mohammed Al Rahbi, and writer and storyteller Ahmed bin Nasser Al Rashdi.

Crime and mystery fiction will take centre stage from November 7 to 10, when SIBF hosts the fifth edition of its Thriller Festival in collaboration with Capital Crime London and Thriller Festival New York.

The festival will bring together more than 12 specialists, including crime, mystery and thriller writers, literary agents and screenwriters.

Among the featured guests will be British novelist and former police officer Clare Mackintosh; American author Karen Dionne, whose novel The Marsh King's Daughter was adapted for film; and British writer and journalist Elizabeth Moore, known for her psychological thriller The Man on the Middle Floor.

They will be joined by Vaseem Khan, author of the Baby Ganesh Agency and Malabar House series; British novelist Abir Mukherjee, known for the Wyndham & Banerjee detective series; and British writer David Fennell, whose crime fiction includes the Sleeper and Grace Archer series.

Arab participants will include Egyptian novelist Noha Dawoud, Emirati writer and director Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Emirati authors Adel Al Sumaiti and Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, Emirati writer Alia Nasser Al Zaabi, and Syrian novelist and journalist Islam Abu Shukair.

The fair will feature 2,673 publishers, including 1,151 Arab and 1,122 international publishers, presenting titles in multiple languages across literature, science, children's books and other fields.

Its 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events will include panel discussions, literary talks, workshops, theatrical performances and interactive activities for children and adults.

Emirati participants will include Dr Sultan Al Ameemi, Ali Abu Al Reesh, Dr Habib Ghanem, Dr Shihab Ghanem, Dr Ahmed Al Khoori, Fathiya Al Nimr, Dubai Abulhoul, Aisha Sultan and Nasser Al Dhaheri.

Arab guests will include Moroccan academic and researcher Dr Said Yaktine, Lebanese actor, writer and director Rafiq Ali Ahmad, Lebanese novelist and journalist Najwa Barakat, Sudanese novelist Dr Amir Tag Elsir, Kuwaiti novelist Saud Alsanousi and Syrian-Canadian author Zoulfa Katouh.

International participants will include American writer, artist and translator Daisy Rockwell; American-Canadian novelist and journalist John Vaillant; Chinese novelist and screenwriter Liu Zhenyun; Filipino historian Ambeth R Ocampo; Nigerian author Nnedi Okorafor; British novelist Clare Mackintosh; and Indian actress, writer and content creator Shenaz Treasurywala.

The programme will also feature Australian writer and designer Peter Gould, South African actress and producer Salamina Mosese, Singaporean poet Natalie Wang, German novelist Daniela Tully and Thailand's Rewat Panpipat.

Visitors interested in developing their creative skills can register for two specialised courses. German novelist Daniela Tully will lead a course covering narrative voice, character development, dialogue, editing and the publishing process.

Egyptian actor and writer Khaled El Sawy will present 'Acting Studio: From Training to the Stage', focusing on performance techniques, character development and improvisation.

The Cookery Corner will bring together Arab and international chefs for live demonstrations showcasing ingredients, flavours and techniques from different culinary traditions.

Participating chefs will include Mohammad Orfali from Syria, Salam Daqqaq from Palestine, Jad Youssef from Lebanon, Kausar Raja from Pakistan and the UK, and Marina Georgallides from Greece and the UK.

They will be joined by Xavier Bramble from the Caribbean and the UK, Nitisha Patel, Romy Gill and Monisha Bharadwaj from India and the UK, and Omani chefs Sulaiman Al Kindi and Samira Al Aghbariya.

Etisalat, which is marking its 50th anniversary, will continue its longstanding sponsorship of the book fair.

Saood Ibrahim Mohammed Saleh, Vice President of Government Sales (Dubai and Northern Emirates) at Etisalat, said the partnership reflected the importance of investing in knowledge and people alongside technological development.

“As Etisalat marks its 50th anniversary, we take pride in our longstanding sponsorship of this major cultural event. We see this strategic partnership as a national and cultural responsibility, rooted in our belief that investing in people and knowledge is as important as investing in digital and technological infrastructure.”

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