The Urea Market Is Projected To Reach $58.17 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Growing Industry Demand

Urea Market industry

Urea Market trends

Urea Market segments

The Business Research Company's Urea Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global urea market is a critical part of the agricultural and chemical industries, shaped by major fertilizer producers and nitrogen manufacturers. These companies are focusing on expanding capacity, integrating efficient ammonia production, adopting low-carbon methods, improving granulation technology, and enhancing distribution networks to keep up with evolving agricultural needs. Competition is centered on increasing crop yields, improving nutrient use efficiency, maintaining product quality, ensuring reliable supply, and complying with environmental regulations. A clear understanding of these dynamics helps stakeholders spot opportunities for growth, investment, and collaboration in the fertilizer sector.

Leading Role of Nutrien Ltd. in the Urea Market

Nutrien Ltd. stands out as the top player in the global urea market, capturing a 3% share in global sales by 2025, as reported by The Business Research Company. Their nitrogen fertilizer portfolio supports numerous agricultural applications by enhancing crop nutrition, boosting yields, managing soil nutrients, and increasing overall farm productivity, making them a key competitor in this space.

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Market Fragmentation and Share Distribution Among Top Urea Producers

Although the urea market has moderate fragmentation, the ten largest companies together hold 21% of total revenue in 2025. This concentration reflects the high capital investment needed for ammonia feedstock access, large-scale production, energy-intensive manufacturing, and extensive storage and distribution infrastructure. Leading firms maintain significant market positions through integrated production systems, well-established distribution channels, broad geographical footprints, and ongoing investments aimed at improving efficiency, capacity, and fertilizer technologies. As demand for enhanced farm productivity, balanced nutrient application, and reliable nitrogen supply rises, these companies are expected to strengthen their market presence through capacity expansions and supply chain improvements.

Top Urea Market Players and Their Shares in 2025

- Nutrien Ltd.: 3%

- EuroChem Group AG: 3%

- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC): 3%

- OCI N.V.: 2%

- Fertiglobe plc: 2%

- PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero): 2%

- Yara International ASA: 2%

- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.: 1%

- Uralchem Group: 1%

- Acron Group: 1%

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Innovations Driving Change in the Urea Market

Automotive-grade urea is transforming the market by expanding the range of high-purity urea applications, enhancing value-added product lines, and opening new possibilities in emissions control for vehicles. For instance, in May 2025, Fertiglobe partnered with thyssenkrupp uhde fertilizer technology and DF Group to boost automotive-grade urea production in Egypt. This collaboration supports the creation of a value chain connecting AGU with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for the European market. Increasing output of high-purity urea, coupled with specialized fertilizer technologies and DEF integration, broadens product diversity and meets rising demand for urea-based emissions solutions.

Strategies Top Urea Market Players Use to Stay Competitive

Leading companies are adopting several strategies to maintain their edge in the urea market, including:

- Incorporating low-carbon ammonia technologies for more sustainable urea production

- Utilizing granular urea technologies to enhance nutrient delivery and boost crop yields

- Increasing production capacities to ensure a stable regional fertilizer supply

- Leveraging digital agriculture tools to optimize urea application precision

- Developing advanced coatings to improve nutrient efficiency and retention in urea products

Market Value Projections and Industry Share for Urea

The urea market is forecasted to surpass $58 billion by 2030. It forms a significant segment of the broader Specialty Chemicals market, which is expected to reach approximately $1,001 billion by 2030, with urea comprising about 6% of that total. Within the wider Chemicals industry projected at $7,007 billion by the same year, the urea market would represent nearly 1% of overall value. The anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for urea stands at 4% through 2030.

Fastest Growing Regions in the Urea Market

Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the largest regional market for urea by 2030, valued at $24 billion, up from $21 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 3%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for high-yield agriculture, expanding food crop cultivation to support growing populations, government efforts to maintain fertilizer accessibility, and investments in domestic production capacity aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity.

China's Dominance as a Leading Urea Market Country

China is set to be the largest single country market for urea in 2030, valued at $13 billion, growing from $11 billion in 2025 with a 3% CAGR. This growth is supported by extensive fertilizer use on large-scale farms, a strong focus on crop nutrient efficiency, domestic output from integrated chemical complexes, and demand from industries requiring urea-based intermediates.

Primary Segments in the Urea Market by Grade

The urea market is categorized by grade into fertilizer grade, feed grade, and technical grade. Fertilizer grade is expected to remain the dominant segment by 2030, accounting for 89% of the market or $52 billion. This segment benefits from nitrogen-rich fertilizers that help boost crop yields, enable balanced nutrient management in commercial farming, provide crop-specific fertilizer blends, and support the expansion of large-scale agriculture that demands consistent fertilizer application.

Additional Market Segments Defined by Technology and Usage

- Technology segmentation includes stamicarbon technology, snamprogetti or saipem technology, conventional methods, and others.

- Application segmentation covers fertilizer use, urea formaldehyde (UF) and melamine resins, melamine (cyanurates), animal feed, and other uses.

- End-user segmentation includes agriculture, chemical, automotive, medical, and other industries.

Key Drivers Stimulating Growth in the Urea Market

Surging demand for nitrogen-rich fertilizers, expanding industrial and automotive uses, and government-backed capacity growth are three main factors accelerating the global urea market through 2030.

Growing Need for Nitrogen-Based Fertilizers

The pressure to meet rising food demands with limited farmland and the need to improve crop yields is encouraging farmers to rely more on efficient nitrogen fertilizers. Urea remains the preferred choice due to its high nitrogen content, affordability, and proven yield improvements across cereals, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and cash crops. Subsidy programs and food security initiatives further support this trend, contributing around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion of Industrial and Automotive Applications

Technical-grade urea is widely used in manufacturing resins, adhesives, laminates, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. At the same time, demand for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is rising as commercial vehicles adopt selective catalytic reduction systems to meet stricter emission standards. Growth in manufacturing, construction, automotive, and chemical sectors fuels non-agricultural urea use. This factor is expected to add roughly 2.3% annual growth.

Government Initiatives and Capacity Growth Supporting Market Expansion

Governments are bolstering fertilizer affordability and supply through subsidies, investments in domestic ammonia and urea plants, and programs aimed at self-sufficiency. Producers are also implementing advanced technologies to boost energy efficiency, increase output, and reduce operating costs, contributing an estimated 1.9% annual growth to the market.

Forecasted Opportunities in the Urea Market Through 2030

The fertilizer, technical, and feed-grade urea segments collectively represent strong growth prospects, projected to add over $9.2 billion in market value by 2030. Fertilizer grade alone is expected to grow by $8 billion, with technical and feed grades contributing $1 billion and $0.2 billion respectively from 2025 to 2030. This expansion will be driven by advancements in precision agriculture, rising demand for low-emission diesel exhaust fluid, energy-efficient fertilizer manufacturing, and cleaner production methods that enhance both efficiency and environmental outcomes.

Overview of Urea Market Supply Chain and End Users

Raw material suppliers to the urea market include major energy and chemical companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, GAIL India, Petronet LNG, Petronas, Gazprom, Novatek, Equinor, Woodside Energy, ENI, ConocoPhillips, Cheniere Energy, and Sinopec.

Wholesalers and distributors are led by firms like The Andersons, Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises, Inc., Nutrien Ag Solutions, Simplot Grower Solutions, Wilbur-Ellis Company, Loveland Products, Inc., Keytrade AG, Ameropa AG, OCP Africa, Fertiplus, Univar Solutions, Brenntag SE, Agrium Wholesale, Growmark, Inc., CHS Inc., and Land O'Lakes, Inc.

End-users encompass leading agricultural and food companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Global SA, Cargill Incorporated, Louis Dreyfus Company, Wilmar International, Olam Agri, COFCO International, Sime Darby Plantation, United Plantations, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Dole plc, Chiquita Brands International, Driscoll's, Taylor Farms, Perdue Farms, Tyson Foods, JBS S.A., BrasilAgro, and Adecoagro.

Prominent Companies Shaping the Urea Market Landscape

Key players dominating the urea market include Nutrien Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), OCI N.V., Fertiglobe plc, PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero), Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Uralchem Group, Acron Group, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative), Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Shanxi Lanhua Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., QAFCO (Qatar Fertiliser Company), Petronas Chemicals Group, National Fertilizers Ltd. (NFL), Koch Fertilizer, LLC, and Grupa Azoty.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Urea Market Is Projected to Reach $58.17 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Growing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry



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