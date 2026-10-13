3Rd Annual Swim Week Of The Palm Beaches Showcased Runway Fashion, Celebrity Guests, And Wellness At Singer Island

Presenting the looks

Runway Models

Guests

21 designers showcased swimwear fashion at Amrit Ocean Resort, with appearances by NFL legend Lorenzo Neal, MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and DJ TUMBLES

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 3rd Annual Swim Week of the Palm Beaches brought three days of swimwear fashion, entertainment, wellness and VIP experiences to Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island from September 25–27, 2026.Produced by The Biz Angels and V&T Events Co., the three-day event featured runway presentations from 21 U.S. and international designers, alongside the NEWLIFE Expo by Mark Becker, wellness activations, VIP experiences, celebrity appearances, media coverage and charitable partnerships supporting USA Diving and GenBlue.The 2026 designer lineup, presented across three days of runway shows, included:Friday, Sept 25: Capristan, Maty Machado, Belle D'Amour, LB Fashion, Cocosoliel, Mynuzzi, Vilena Swim, Gigiazara, Meduza SwimSaturday, Sept 26: Whipped Cream Swimwear, Heat Swim, Katrina Boutique, Carlos Andres: Divine Boutique, Boca Tanning & Hangar, Blueline, Boca BabesSunday, Sept 27: Sugar Bush, LeFlawn, Posh & Purpose, Sunburnt Swim Wear, AkimotaThe event attracted notable sports and entertainment personalities, including Lorenzo Neal, NFL legend and co-host of the VIP Lounge Experience; Frank Thomas, MLB Hall of Famer, who made a special appearance; and DJ TUMBLES, who provided entertainment. Emcees were Victor Concepcion (V&T Events), Brooke Brazelton (@brookelilybrazelton), and Paige Lilian (@thepaigelillian).In addition to the runway programming, Swim Week incorporated the NEWLIFE Expo, wellness-focused experiences including Coffee & Vibes, Bounce & Beats, VIP activations and charitable initiatives designed to bring fashion, lifestyle, wellness and community together under one event.Social Media Momentum Extends the Runway Beyond the EventThe 2026 edition also generated significant social media traction, with creators, influencers, photographers and media personalities sharing runway and behind-the-scenes content.Among the creators posting event content were:Victoria Vesce (@victoriavesce) - 310K followers - runway reelBrooklyn Riley (@brooklynriley_1) - 230K followers - runway reelVenomous Racer (@venomousracer) - 250K followers - Whipped Cream Swimwear runway reelRocky Powell (@rocky__powell) - 90K followers - 19-photo event carousel receiving 6.3K likesDJ TUMBLES (@tumblesofficial) - verified, 82K followers - event contentRiah Bo (@riahbo) - 65K followers - backstage and runway reelSoph Chie (@sophchie) - 23K followers - Meduza Fashion promotional reel receiving 3.4K likesYana Fitmodel (@yana) - 18K followers - Belle D'Amour runway reel receiving 11K likesEden Stander (@eden_stander) - 12K followers - Sugarbush Bikinis runway contentFramehaus Media (@framehaus_media) - 12K followers - runway coverageSanjit's Photography (@sanjits_photography) - 58K followers - Capristan 20-photo carouselEdgar Entertainment - 880K followers - LB Fashion runway reelThe event was also supported by 12 credentialed media professionals, including photographers, videographers and press representatives documenting the runway shows, guests and experiences throughout the weekend.Fashion, Wellness and CommunityWith its combination of designer runway presentations, wellness programming, entertainment and charitable partnerships, Swim Week of the Palm Beaches continues to position itself as a multifaceted South Florida event bringing together fashion professionals, influencers, athletes, entrepreneurs and lifestyle audiences.The event's 2026 programming at Amrit Ocean Resort provided a setting designed to connect swimwear and resort fashion with the broader Palm Beach lifestyle, while the event's partnerships with USA Diving and GenBlue extended its focus beyond fashion and into community and charitable engagement."Swim Week of the Palm Beaches is about creating an experience that goes beyond the runway," said Ismari "Izzy" Rosales, Executive Producer of Swim Week of the Palm Beaches. "The goal is to bring together designers, creators, media, athletes, wellness partners and the community in a setting that celebrates fashion while creating meaningful connections and experiences."Following the September 25–27 event, participating designers and partners can continue leveraging the runway imagery, interviews, creator content and media relationships generated during the weekend.About Swim Week of the Palm BeachesSwim Week of the Palm Beaches is a South Florida fashion and lifestyle event showcasing emerging and established swimwear and resortwear designers alongside entertainment, wellness, VIP experiences and community initiatives.The 3rd Annual Swim Week of the Palm Beaches took place September 25–27, 2026 at Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island and was produced by The Biz Angels and V&T Events Co.Socials: @swimweekpbWebsite: officialswpbPhotos - open folder with the 17 hi-res images:

Izzy Rosales

PBSW

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3rd Annual Swim Week of the Palm Beaches Showcased Runway Fashion, Celebrity Guests, and Wellness at Singer Island News Provided By Official SWPB October 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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