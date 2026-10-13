Equipping Youth With Necessary Skills For Labour Market, Reinforcing Status Of Arabic Language And National Identity: Amir

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized that investing in human capital is the foundation of national progress, as they are both the goal and the means of development.

In his speech today at the opening of the Shura Council's second ordinary session of the second legislative term, coinciding with the 55th annual session of the Council, His Highness stated that Qatari educational institutions have made remarkable progress, including Qatar University, the universities of Education City, and other higher education institutions. HH the Amir noted that the State closely and attentively follows the development of the education sector in the country, including both public and private schools, and meeting the necessities of people with special needs.

HH the Amir added that educational institutions must equip the youth with the skills required by the labor market, as well as the thinking and cultural awareness necessary to face the challenges of our time. Keeping up with modern science and technology must also go hand in hand with strengthening the status of the Arabic language and reinforcing the values of national identity.

Opening of Shura Council annual session represents national occasion: Amir QatarEnergy to continue expansion of investments and international partnerships: Amir Full text of Amir's speech at 55th opening session of Shura Council

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