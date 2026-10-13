Honda Launches All-New 58V Battery-Powered Commercial Handheld Lawn And Garden Product Lineup

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Power Sports & Products

The launch reflects the growing role of battery-powered equipment in the North American landscaping industry, where professional crews increasingly value lower-noise operation, easier starting, reduced vibration, and application-specific features that support comfort and productivity during repeated daily use in noise-sensitive and emissions-restricted work environments. The new lineup also reflects the Honda commitment to deliver battery-powered tools with the durability and work efficiency professional crews expect while expanding its portfolio to support the full range of landscaping work.

“With our all-new 58V battery-powered handheld lineup, Honda is expanding our battery-powered lawn and garden portfolio with commercial-grade tools engineered to deliver the high-output performance, durability and ease of use professional landscapers expect for the core tasks crews manage every day,” said Barry Dlugasz, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Power Equipment, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.“These products are designed around a shared battery platform, allowing the same batteries and chargers to be used across multiple handheld tools while supporting the full landscaping workflow-from trimming and edging to pruning, cutting, clearing and cleanup.”

Honda HBBX7550 Backpack Blower: High-Output Performance for Cleanup Productivity

The Honda HBBX7550 backpack blower is engineered for professional cleanup work, combining high air volume, air speed and blowing force to move everything from dry grass clippings to wet leaves and mixed gravel. Four air-speed levels allow users to set the maximum available blowing output, while variable trigger control enables the user to fine tune output. Comfort-focused features include cruise control to reduce trigger fatigue, a telescoping nozzle for adjustable reach and precise debris control, and an ergonomic padded harness with shoulder straps, back pad and breathable belt that provides load-balanced comfort, helping reduce fatigue and strain throughout the workday. The blower's two-battery system is designed for longer operating time, while an LCD display panel allows operators to check battery charge and air-speed settings to maximize work efficiency. A battery cover helps protect the batteries against debris and moisture, while tool-only IPX4 weather resistance supports operation in outdoor working conditions when paired with proper battery care.



Target application: Professional cleanup, leaf removal and jobsite clearing.

Key features: Backpack design, cruise control, telescoping nozzle and breathable belt system.

Performance proof points : 750 CFM air volume, 200 MPH air speed and 33 N blowing force for moving heavy, wet, compacted or stubborn debris in fewer passes.

Recommended battery configuration: Two 58V 12Ah batteries; estimated no-load runtime is up to 35 minutes at maximum 750 CFM, up to 70 minutes at 600 CFM, and up to 10 hours at minimum 260 CFM.

MSRP: Tool-only: $699; combo with two-port rapid charger: $1,379.

Warranty:



Commercial: Two years

Residential: Five years Availability: Spring 2027

Honda HHHX2650 Hedge Trimmer: Precision and Reduced Operator Strain

The Honda HHHX2650 hedge trimmer is designed for quiet and efficient pruning work. The model's 26-inch cutting length and 1-1/3-inch cutting capacity support efficient hedge maintenance, while selectable Eco and Normal operating modes allow cutting performance to be matched to lighter pruning or thicker seasonal growth. A five-position rotating handle (0°, ±45° and ±90°) helps maintain comfort and control while trimming from multiple angles, reducing repeated posture changes during extended hedge maintenance. For crews working in residential, commercial and noise-sensitive settings, the hedge trimmer highlights the practical advantages of battery power, including quieter operation, easy starting, reduced vibration and greater control during precision pruning. Additional safety and durability features include a switch trigger on the front handle that must be engaged along with the rear switch trigger for operation, an aluminum blade support, and tool-only IPX4 weather resistance to support reliable operation in outdoor working conditions.



Target application: Hedge maintenance, pruning and residential or commercial landscape grooming.

Key features: Variable speed operation, five-position rotating handle (0°, ±45° and ±90°), and a 26-inch cutting length. The five-position rotating handle helps users trim at multiple angles while maintaining a comfortable posture.

Recommended battery configuration: 58V 2.5Ah battery; estimated no-load runtime is up to 100 minutes in Eco mode and up to 65 minutes in Normal mode, depending on operating mode.

MSRP: Tool-only: $339; combo with standard charger: $538.

Warranty:





Commercial: Two years

Residential: Five years Availability: Spring 2027

Honda HHCX1650 Chainsaw: Cutting Confidence and High Visibility Controls

The Honda HHCX1650 chainsaw is engineered for battery-powered cutting performance in landscaping, property maintenance and cleanup applications. Combining a 2500W brushless motor, 26 m/s chain speed and a 16-inch Oregon® guide bar and chain, the model is designed to deliver fast, efficient cutting while helping users manage demanding cutting tasks with confidence. Jobsite usability details include an LCD display that provides battery information and a low-oil alert, a lock-off button on the handle that must be pressed before the trigger can be engaged, and a front handle and chain kickback brake handle optimized for operator comfort and ease of use. The variable speed trigger supports precise cutting control, while the automatic chain oiling system helps maintain proper lubrication and the low-oil alert notifies the operator when chain oil is low, helping reduce maintenance interruptions. Additional features include metal bucking spikes, a reinforced frame designed to help protect internal components from drops, bumps and jobsite abuse, and tool-only IPX4 weather resistance.



Target application: Cutting through wood, tree branches, or performing storm cleanup, and property maintenance.

Key features: High-output electric motor, chain and bar system, low-oil alert, chain kickback brake handle and lock-off button on the handle that must be pressed before the trigger can be engaged.

Performance proof points: Rated output of 2500W, chain speed of 26 m/s, 13500 rpm no-load speed, 8.5 oz oil tank, Oregon® chain and bar components, and cutting benchmarks of more than 20 cuts on a 10-inch log and 178 cuts on a 4 x 4 pile.

Recommended battery configuration: 58V 5Ah battery; estimated no-load maximum-speed runtime is up to 33 minutes.

MSRP: Tool-only: $419; combo with standard charger: $829.

Warranty:



Commercial: Two years

Residential: Five years Availability: Spring 2027

Honda HHTX1750 String Trimmer: Efficient Route Work and Finishing Control

The Honda HHTX1750 string trimmer is designed for professional finishing work, including trimming, edging, obstacle work and dense grass conditions. The model combines a 17-inch cutting capacity with selectable Eco and Normal operating modes, allowing users to match cutting performance to the application-from light finishing cuts and early grass growth to dense grass and more demanding trimming conditions. A straight fixed aluminum shaft is designed to withstand the demands of daily professional use, while the grip and deflector designs help improve operator comfort, reduce debris spread and maintain good visibility during operation. A battery level indicator enables users to monitor remaining battery charge, while the loop handle supports balanced maneuverability around trees, fences and tight spaces. A safety switch helps prevent accidental activation, and rapid line feed helps reduce downtime by allowing users to replace line quickly by feeding the line and twisting the head. Tool-only IPX4 weather resistance helps support reliable operation in outdoor working conditions.



Target application: Trimming, edging, finishing cuts and dense grass control.

Key features: Eco and Normal operating modes, 17-inch cutting capacity, straight fixed shaft, safety switch, and visibility-focused deflector. Together, the brushless motor, aluminum shaft and IPX4 weather resistance underscore the model's balance of power, control and commercial-grade durability.

Recommended battery configuration: 58V 4Ah battery; estimated no-load runtime is up to 45 minutes in Eco mode and up to 25 minutes at maximum speed.

MSRP : Tool-only: $409; combo with standard charger: $549.

Warranty:



Commercial: Two years

Residential: Five years Availability: Spring 2027

58V Battery and Charging Platform : Flexibility for Jobsites

The Honda shared 58V platform incorporates multiple battery capacities and charger choices, allowing the same batteries and chargers to be used across the full range of handheld Honda lawn and garden tools while supporting different runtime needs and charging requirements. Each tool will be offered in tool-only and combo configurations. The backpack blower combo includes a two-port rapid charger, while the hedge trimmer, chainsaw and string trimmer combos each include a standard charger. Battery packs are available in 2.5Ah, 4Ah, 5Ah, 8Ah and 12Ah capacities. Honda offers a variety of charger options to give professional users more flexibility to manage multiple tools and batteries across route work, staging areas and crew schedules. For higher-capacity packs, the rapid charger significantly reduces charge time. For example, the 12Ah battery charges in approximately 90 minutes on the rapid charger. The rapid two-port charger can charge one or two batteries simultaneously for crews managing multiple tools or battery packs. Recommended battery pairings are designed to balance performance, runtime, tool weight and operator comfort, with a 2.5Ah battery for the hedge trimmer, 4Ah battery for the string trimmer, a 5Ah battery for the chainsaw, and two 12Ah batteries for the backpack blower. Battery operating temperature is listed as -5°C (23°F) to 40°C (104°F), with storage temperature listed as -20°C (-4°F) to 60°C (140°F).



MSRP:



2.5Ah: $179



4Ah: $249



5Ah: $299



8Ah: $429



12Ah: $599



Standard Battery Charger: $99



Rapid Battery Charger: $179 Dual Port Rapid Charger: $239



Warranty:



Batteries: Three years residential, Two years commercial Chargers: Three years

About Honda Power Equipment

Honda Power Equipment markets a diversified range of outdoor power equipment products, including gas-powered generators, pumps and snow blowers, as well as a lineup of lawn and garden products, such as battery-powered walk-behind lawn mowers, zero-turn-radius (ZTR) mowers and battery-powered handheld tools.

Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for thousands of product applications, including pressure washers and rescue and construction equipment. Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh operating conditions. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own products.

Currently, associates at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing in Swepsonville, N.C. manufacture snow blowers and ZTR mowers using domestic and globally made parts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at