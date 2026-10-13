Pixalate Launches Ad Fraud API V3.0, Now Returns Ad Fraud Reason Codes For 46 IVT Types, Including The Ad Industry's First For SSAI Spoofing And Fraudulent Bundle Ids, Plus Fraud Scores Across 375,000+ CTV Bundle Ids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ad Fraud API 3.0 brings Stripe Radar-style risk insights to programmatic ad requests across CTV apps, mobile apps and websites, pairing each flagged request's risk score with a reason code LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today announced the launch of Version 3.0 of its Ad Fraud API. The updated API returns Invalid Traffic (IVT) reason codes with each flagged request, alongside the 0-to-1 probability score it already provides. The reason codes cover 46 IVT types from Pixalate's new IVT taxonomy, including the ad industry's first reason codes for spoofed server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and fraudulent CTV Bundle IDs. Ad Fraud API 3.0 is rolling out to every Ad Fraud API customer. Pixalate Analytics, Pre-Bid Blocklist Datafeeds and the Media Ratings Terminal (MRT) move to the new reason codes over the next few weeks. New IVT reason codes for CTV US CTV invalid traffic rose 32% in the first half of 2026 as fraudsters take advantage of free-form Bundle IDs, CTV device proliferation and spoofed SSAI. To help the ad industry fight fraud in this fast-growing channel, Pixalate created distinct IVT reason codes for CTV:

Invalid Bundle IDs: CTV Bundle ID matches no known app

SSAI Misrepresentation: claims SSAI but fails validation

OS Misrepresentation: declared OS doesn't match the CTV device

User Agent Bundle ID Device Mismatch: declared OS doesn't match the CTV Bundle ID, user agent or device Known Automation Systems: CTV device farms

What's new in the API

riskTypes field: Flagged responses include riskTypes next to the probability score.

IVT reason codes: riskTypes returns reason codes from Pixalate's new IVT taxonomy. Four-digit codes: The first digit is the class (1 for General Invalid Traffic (GIVT), 2 for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT)) and the second digit is the category within that class; One rule can block all SIVT (2xxx), one category (e.g., 22xx) or one reason code (e.g., 2202).

What the response looks like Example request:

GET [IP]&deviceId=[DEVICE_ID]

x-api-key:....



Example response:

{

"probability": 0.91,

"riskTypes": [2202, 2207]

}



Here, 2202 is Data Center Proxy Traffic and 2207 is App Misrepresentation: the request came through a proxy on a data center or hosting IP that inflates counts, passes invalid traffic or breaks protocol and the detected vs. declared Bundle IDs do not match.

What ad platforms can do with Pixalate Ad Fraud API v3.0



Code-level rules: Block all SIVT, one category or a single reason code with one rule.

CTV fraud blocking: Block CTV traffic flagged as SSAI Misrepresentation, Invalid Bundle IDs, OS Misrepresentation or User Agent Bundle ID Device Mismatch.

Data center and proxy filtering: Block requests flagged as Data Center Traffic, Invalid Proxy Traffic or Data Center Proxy Traffic.

Device-level blocking: Block device IDs flagged as Fraudulent Device IDs or Known Dangerous or Fraudulent Devices. IP risk blocking: Block IP addresses flagged as Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv4 Addresses or Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv6 Addresses.



Every IVT reason code

Pixalate's 46 IVT reason codes are grouped into 10 categories, aligned with Media Rating Council (MRC) and Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) standards. Each is either GIVT, caught by routine filtration such as blocklists and parameter checks, or SIVT, which requires deeper analysis to detect.

Irregular Pattern (GIVT)



Repeat Transactions

Repeat Click Transactions

Spoofed User Agents

Fraudulent User Agents

Missing User Agents

Auto Refresh Fraud

Reserved Network IPs

Fraudulent Clicks

Invalid Prefetch Traffic Non-Rendering Device Traffic

Known Crawlers (GIVT)



IAB Crawlers Declared AI Agents

Data Center (GIVT)

Data Center Traffic



Invalid Placements (GIVT)

Invalid Placement Traffic



Automated Browsing (SIVT)



Infected Device Traffic

Infected Device Sessions

Headless Browsers or Emulators Known Automation Systems

False Representation (SIVT)



Invalid Proxy Traffic

Data Center Proxy Traffic

IP Address Mismatch

Spoofed iCloud Private Relay

Fraudulent XFF

Fraudulent Device IDs

App Misrepresentation

OS Misrepresentation

Domain Misrepresentation

User Agent Bundle ID Device Mismatch

Spoofed Referrer

Falsified Geolocation

Cookie Stuffing

SSAI Misrepresentation

SDK Spoofing Invalid Bundle IDs

Incentivized Human Invalid Activity (SIVT)



Click Farms

Infected Device Clicks Falsified Clicks



Misleading User Interface (SIVT)

Obfuscated Ad Serving



Known Dangerous Sources (SIVT)



Known Dangerous or Fraudulent Devices

Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv4 Addresses

Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv6 Addresses

Known Dangerous or Fraudulent Domains

Defased Apps Adware, Malware or Phishing

Supply Chain (SIVT)



SCO Publisher is Null SCO Unauthorized Sellers

Definitions for every reason code are in the Pixalate Knowledge Base.

Ad Fraud Reason Codes Across Pixalate's Platform



Ad Fraud API 3.0: Reason codes are returned in a new riskTypes field.

Pixalate Analytics: Reports add IVT Reason Code and IVT Category columns, and the Analytics API will return the same reason codes.

Pre-Bid Blocklist Datafeeds: The riskTypes values in each feed will use the new reason codes. Media Ratings Terminal (MRT): The MRT dashboard and MRT API will show the new reason codes.

Availability

Ad Fraud API 3.0 is available in the API Explorer. Definitions for every reason code are in the Pixalate Knowledge Base, and customers can contact Pixalate to see how current reports map to the new reason codes.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. The IVT reason code reflects Pixalate's classification of a request at the time it is made and is not a finding that any app, seller, or publisher engaged in fraud. Statements about future capabilities describe Pixalate's current plans and are not commitments as to timing or availability. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.

Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes." Also per the MRC, "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic."