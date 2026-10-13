Pixalate Launches Ad Fraud API V3.0, Now Returns Ad Fraud Reason Codes For 46 IVT Types, Including The Ad Industry's First For SSAI Spoofing And Fraudulent Bundle Ids, Plus Fraud Scores Across 375,000+ CTV Bundle Ids
| GET [IP]&deviceId=[DEVICE_ID]
x-api-key:....
Example response:
| {
"probability": 0.91,
"riskTypes": [2202, 2207]
}
Here, 2202 is Data Center Proxy Traffic and 2207 is App Misrepresentation: the request came through a proxy on a data center or hosting IP that inflates counts, passes invalid traffic or breaks protocol and the detected vs. declared Bundle IDs do not match.
What ad platforms can do with Pixalate Ad Fraud API v3.0
- Code-level rules: Block all SIVT, one category or a single reason code with one rule. CTV fraud blocking: Block CTV traffic flagged as SSAI Misrepresentation, Invalid Bundle IDs, OS Misrepresentation or User Agent Bundle ID Device Mismatch. Data center and proxy filtering: Block requests flagged as Data Center Traffic, Invalid Proxy Traffic or Data Center Proxy Traffic. Device-level blocking: Block device IDs flagged as Fraudulent Device IDs or Known Dangerous or Fraudulent Devices. IP risk blocking: Block IP addresses flagged as Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv4 Addresses or Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv6 Addresses.
Every IVT reason code
Pixalate's 46 IVT reason codes are grouped into 10 categories, aligned with Media Rating Council (MRC) and Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) standards. Each is either GIVT, caught by routine filtration such as blocklists and parameter checks, or SIVT, which requires deeper analysis to detect.
Irregular Pattern (GIVT)
- Repeat Transactions Repeat Click Transactions Spoofed User Agents Fraudulent User Agents Missing User Agents Auto Refresh Fraud Reserved Network IPs Fraudulent Clicks Invalid Prefetch Traffic Non-Rendering Device Traffic
Known Crawlers (GIVT)
- IAB Crawlers Declared AI Agents
Data Center (GIVT)
- Data Center Traffic
Invalid Placements (GIVT)
- Invalid Placement Traffic
Automated Browsing (SIVT)
- Infected Device Traffic Infected Device Sessions Headless Browsers or Emulators Known Automation Systems
False Representation (SIVT)
- Invalid Proxy Traffic Data Center Proxy Traffic IP Address Mismatch Spoofed iCloud Private Relay Fraudulent XFF Fraudulent Device IDs App Misrepresentation OS Misrepresentation Domain Misrepresentation User Agent Bundle ID Device Mismatch Spoofed Referrer Falsified Geolocation Cookie Stuffing SSAI Misrepresentation SDK Spoofing Invalid Bundle IDs
Incentivized Human Invalid Activity (SIVT)
- Click Farms Infected Device Clicks Falsified Clicks
Misleading User Interface (SIVT)
- Obfuscated Ad Serving
Known Dangerous Sources (SIVT)
- Known Dangerous or Fraudulent Devices Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv4 Addresses Known Dangerous or Fraudulent IPv6 Addresses Known Dangerous or Fraudulent Domains Defased Apps Adware, Malware or Phishing
Supply Chain (SIVT)
- SCO Publisher is Null SCO Unauthorized Sellers
Definitions for every reason code are in the Pixalate Knowledge Base.
Ad Fraud Reason Codes Across Pixalate's Platform
- Ad Fraud API 3.0: Reason codes are returned in a new riskTypes field. Pixalate Analytics: Reports add IVT Reason Code and IVT Category columns, and the Analytics API will return the same reason codes. Pre-Bid Blocklist Datafeeds: The riskTypes values in each feed will use the new reason codes. Media Ratings Terminal (MRT): The MRT dashboard and MRT API will show the new reason codes.
Availability
Ad Fraud API 3.0 is available in the API Explorer. Definitions for every reason code are in the Pixalate Knowledge Base, and customers can contact Pixalate to see how current reports map to the new reason codes.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
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Disclaimer
The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. The IVT reason code reflects Pixalate's classification of a request at the time it is made and is not a finding that any app, seller, or publisher engaged in fraud. Statements about future capabilities describe Pixalate's current plans and are not commitments as to timing or availability. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.
Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes." Also per the MRC, "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic."
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