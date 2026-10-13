Servicetitan Launches Property Care For Enterprise Pest Control, Lawn Care, And Pool & Spa Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Offering Brings AI-driven Operations and Announces Integration with Corteva AgriscienceTM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced ServiceTitan for Property Care serving enterprise pest control, lawn care, and pool and spa businesses. This new offering brings ServiceTitan's AI-powered technology to enterprise property care businesses with more complex operational needs. As part of the expansion, ServiceTitan also announced a native Sentricon® reporting workflow developed in partnership with Corteva Agriscience TM, maker of the Sentricon® system, the industry-leading termite baiting system.

“Larger property care businesses are managing increasingly complex operations, and they need technology that supports their scale and appetite for innovation,” said Scott Traina, General Manager of Property Care at ServiceTitan.“ServiceTitan has deep experience serving the property care industry. By extending recurring services and property care-specific capabilities into the core ServiceTitan platform, we've established a uniquely powerful solution. We're excited to continue investing in technology that gives contractors the tools they need to acquire new customers, retain and expand those relationships, and operate more efficiently.”

ServiceTitan for Property Care enables portfolio-wide visibility and process standardization across offices, brands, and business units. Industry leading process automation extends from office to field workflows and robust routing capabilities help maximize operational efficiency. Altogether, the system is designed for at-scale operators running single or multi-trade businesses.

Through its partnership with Corteva AgriscienceTM, ServiceTitan now provides each Certified Sentricon Specialist® with the ability to capture Sentricon® installation and service activity directly in ServiceTitan and generate a report built to Corteva's requirements for monthly upload.

ServiceTitan for Property Care builds on its existing experience across the industry through FieldRoutes. Both platforms will be supported and invested in going forward. ServiceTitan for Property Care supports enterprise Pest Control, Lawn Care and Pool/Spa Services companies, while Fieldroutes is focused on supporting local, semi-regional Pest Control businesses.

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About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades-a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at:

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Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

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