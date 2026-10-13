Draw Up Coordinated Strategy To Make Haryana Drug-Free, Says CM Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officers to draw up a comprehensive, coordinated strategy to make Haryana drug-free and protect its youth from addiction.

He said active participation by every section of society, alongside the government, was essential to safeguard the future of young people and effectively curb the drug menace.

Chairing the first meeting of the SANKALP Society here, the Chief Minister outlined seven key 'sankalps': Making police station jurisdictions drug-free; ensuring districts are free of drug traffickers; keeping chemist shops free of narcotic pills; securing family support in the fight against drugs; ensuring hospitals provide treatment; equipping schools to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs; provide student counselling and promoting a safe learning environment; and giving young people better opportunities to participate in sports and other positive activities.

The Chief Minister said the government's resolve is clear: a drug-free Haryana and a secure future for the youth. He directed officers to ensure that action against drug trafficking did not stop at the person selling drugs. Investigations must establish where the drugs came from and identify the network behind their supply. He called for strict surveillance of supply sources and trafficking networks, along with effective investigations and appropriate legal action against traffickers in coordination with the police.

The Chief Minister issued directions that the SANKALP Society must present concrete results of its work every month. Progress would be assessed in reducing the availability of drugs, connecting young people with treatment services and preventing relapse. Accountability, he said, must be fixed at every level.

CM Saini said the government is organising marathons, cyclothons and other public awareness activities to educate young people about the harmful effects of drugs. The purpose of the campaign, however, is to secure a lasting solution to the problem.