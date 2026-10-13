Secrets for Getting Discovered Online: What small business owners need to do to connect with clients in an AI-driven search world.

Digital marketing executive discusses how artificial intelligence is changing online business discovery in an interview available on 15 podcast platforms.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John Colascione, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, recently appeared as a featured guest on the Marketing Root Work Podcast, hosted by marketing professional Judy Murdoch, to discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming Internet search and what businesses can do to remain visible as consumer search behavior continues to evolve.The episode, titled“Secrets for Getting Discovered Online with AI Search,” was released October 12, 2026, and is distributed across 15 podcast listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other established podcast directories and applications. A video recording of the interview is also available through Murdoch's Substack newsletter, along with a companion article and written transcript.The interview addresses one of the most significant developments affecting digital marketing today: the growing influence of artificial intelligence on how consumers discover businesses, research products, evaluate service providers, and obtain recommendations.For more than two decades, businesses have relied heavily on traditional search engines to attract prospective customers. Search engine optimization, website content, inbound links, and other established ranking factors have played important roles in determining which companies appear prominently in search results.However, the introduction of AI-powered search experiences is changing how information is presented to consumers. Rather than simply displaying a list of websites, platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot can generate conversational responses that summarize information, identify relevant sources, and help users evaluate available options.These changes present both opportunities and challenges for businesses attempting to maintain a competitive online presence.Colascione, who founded SEARCHEN NETWORKSin 2001, has worked in search engine marketing, website development, digital advertising, and online business strategy for approximately 25 years. His experience spans the evolution of commercial Internet search, from traditional keyword-based search engines to the emerging generation of AI-assisted discovery systems.Throughout his career, Colascione has emphasized the importance of building sustainable online visibility through properly structured websites, useful content, consistent business information, and comprehensive digital marketing strategies.As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into online search, those established practices remain relevant, but businesses must also consider how their information is interpreted, summarized, and referenced by AI-powered systems.A company that performs well in conventional search results is not necessarily guaranteed to receive comparable exposure through AI-generated answers. Likewise, businesses that have historically struggled to compete for highly competitive search terms may find additional opportunities as consumers increasingly use conversational questions to locate products and services.The changing environment makes it important for business owners to understand the relationship between traditional search engine optimization and emerging AI visibility practices.During the interview, Colascione and Murdoch explore how small business owners can approach online discovery in an increasingly AI-driven environment. The conversation also addresses practical marketing considerations, including the continued importance of maintaining an active and credible digital presence.Murdoch, whose Marketing Root Work podcast and newsletter focus on practical marketing strategies for small business owners, published a companion article introducing Colascione as an experienced Internet search professional and highlighting his knowledge of AI-driven search.In the article, Murdoch also discusses how the conversation influenced her own thinking about social media marketing and the importance of maintaining an active online presence.The companion feature includes a video recording of the interview, access to a written transcript, and information about Colascione's book, *Mastering Your Website*, which is available as a complimentary download through SEARCHEN NETWORKSThe video interview and companion article can be accessed at:AI Search Creates New Considerations for Business VisibilityThe emergence of AI-powered search represents another significant development in the evolution of digital marketing, particularly for small and midsize businesses that depend on online visibility to generate inquiries and acquire customers.Traditional search engine optimization remains an essential component of digital marketing, but businesses increasingly need to consider whether their websites, services, and company information can be accurately discovered and understood by AI-powered systems.Website structure, original content, business credibility, consistent company information, and authoritative references across the Internet can all contribute to a stronger digital presence.These considerations are particularly important as consumers become more comfortable asking AI systems for recommendations instead of relying exclusively on conventional search engine results.SEARCHEN NETWORKShas incorporated AI visibility analysis into its digital marketing services, including assessments designed to help businesses understand how their brands and services appear within emerging AI-powered discovery environments.The company also advocates for client ownership of digital infrastructure, including domains, hosting accounts, website files, advertising accounts, and analytics platforms. This philosophy emphasizes transparency and independence, allowing businesses to maintain control over their online assets regardless of which marketing provider they choose.Colascione's appearance on the Marketing Root Work Podcast reflects the growing interest among business owners in understanding how artificial intelligence may influence their ability to attract customers online.As AI-driven search continues to develop, businesses that maintain accurate, accessible, and useful online information will be better positioned to adapt to changes in how consumers discover and evaluate companies.Watch or Listen to the InterviewThe full interview,“Secrets for Getting Discovered Online with AI Search," is available in video format through Judy Murdoch's Marketing Root Work Substack newsletter.The audio episode is also distributed across 15 podcast listening platforms. Selected listening options include:TrueFans:Castro:Podcast Addict:**Amazon Music:**Listeners can also select from additional podcast services, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, through the official distribution page:About John ColascioneJohn Colascione is an Internet entrepreneur, author, and digital marketing executive with approximately 25 years of experience in search engine marketing, website development, online publishing, and website monetization. He founded SEARCHEN NETWORKSin 2001 and has developed and operated numerous Internet-based businesses and digital publishing properties throughout his career. Colascione is also the author of Mastering Your Website, a guide focused on helping business owners better understand website management, digital marketing, and the strategies involved in building a successful online presence. Additional information is available at .

John Colascione

Searchen Networks®

+1 561-370-7366

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SEARCHEN NETWORKS® CEO John Colascione Discusses Future of AI Search, Online Business Visibility on Marketing Root Work News Provided By Searchen Networks® October 13, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.