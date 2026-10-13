Truly New York Expands Premium NYC Holiday Events Beyond Thanksgiving Parade To Rockefeller Center And New Year's Eve

Premium Access to New York City's most treasured traditions

ParadeBrunch is now Truly New York, expanding its signature NYC holiday experiences from the Thanksgiving Parade to Rockefeller Center and New Year's Eve.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truly New York Expands Premium NYC Events Beyond Thanksgiving Parade to Rockefeller Center Holiday Dining and New Year's EveParadeBrunch is now Truly New York, TrulyNewYork, expanding its signature NYC holiday experiences from the Thanksgiving Parade to Rockefeller Center and New Year's Eve.ParadeBrunch, known for premium Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing and dining experiences in New York City, is now Truly New York, an expanded destination for premium NYC holiday events spanning the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Center holiday season and New Year's Eve in New York City.The transition from ParadeBrunch to Truly New York reflects the company's evolution beyond a single Thanksgiving experience. Truly New York now brings together a growing portfolio of curated events built around some of New York City's most iconic holiday traditions.Thanksgiving Day Parade ExperiencesThe experience that started it all remains at the heart of Truly New York.Over the years, the team at Uplyft has produced premium Thanksgiving holiday experiences at notable New York City venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Residence Inn by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square, ACADIA, Carnegie Diner, and Sarabeth's Central Park.Today, the signature Thanksgiving Parade Brunch combines premium hospitality, dining, live entertainment and views overlooking the Thanksgiving Day Parade route.For families and visitors searching for Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing in NYC, Thanksgiving brunch in New York City, Thanksgiving Parade packages or premium ways to experience Thanksgiving in Manhattan, Truly New York brings these experiences together under one destination.Rockefeller Center Holiday ExperiencesTruly New York has expanded its holiday programming with the debut of Holiday Sing Along – Rockefeller Center, bringing guests closer to one of New York City's most recognizable Christmas traditions.Holiday Sing Along combines holiday dining and live entertainment, including performances from Broadway talent, with views overlooking the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.The experience by Truly New York runs from December 5th - January 2nd, showing every Saturday while the famous tree is lit! HolidaySingAlongNYC is a new option for visitors seeking Rockefeller Center dining, Rockefeller Center holiday events, NYC Christmas experiences and dining near the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.New Year's Eve in New York CityThe Truly New York premium experiences continue through New Year's Eve in NYC, with curated dining, entertainment and hospitality surrounding one of the world's most celebrated nights.New Year's Eve offerings include experiences at venues such as ACADIA, Rockefeller Center, M Social Hotel and Bowtie Bar at Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel, formerly R Lounge.Together, these events provide options for visitors searching for New Year's Eve dining in NYC, Times Square New Year's Eve events and premium hospitality surrounding the celebration.From ParadeBrunch to Truly New YorkThe Truly New York name represents a broader vision: creating memorable ways for families, couples, groups and visitors to experience New York City's most celebrated traditions.“Millions of tourists make New York City the place they celebrate their holiday season. Our experiences take the stress and crowds our of the equation” said Derrick Cowit, founder of TrulyNewYork“For years, we've had the privilege of welcoming families and visitors to New York City for Thanksgiving morning. With Truly New York, we're bringing that same hospitality and excitement to the entire holiday season. From the Thanksgiving Day Parade to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and New Year's Eve in Times Square, our goal is to create unforgettable experiences that bring people together to celebrate New York's most iconic traditions.”Rather than simply offering admission to an event, Truly New York combines premium hospitality, dining, entertainment and carefully selected New York City venues to create complete experiences around moments that can otherwise be challenging for visitors to navigate.The transition creates one destination for discovering premium holiday experiences throughout New York City-from Thanksgiving morning through holiday dining experiences in Rockefeller Center and New Year's Eve in Times Square.About Truly New YorkPowered by Uplyft (uplyftnow), Truly New York, formerly ParadeBrunch, creates premium hospitality experiences around iconic New York City events and traditions. Its growing portfolio includes Thanksgiving Day Parade experiences, Rockefeller Center holiday dining and entertainment, and New Year's Eve experiences throughout New York City.Visit TrulyNewYork to explore upcoming experiences.

Derrick Cowit

Truly New York

+1 917-732-7550

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Truly New York Expands Premium NYC Holiday Events Beyond Thanksgiving Parade to Rockefeller Center and New Year's Eve News Provided By ParadeBrunch October 13, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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