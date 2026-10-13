Hamish Summerfield Joins Perella Weinberg As Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment Strengthens Firm's Global Asset Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Hamish Summerfield has joined the Firm as a Partner.

Based in New York, Mr. Summerfield joins the Firm's Financial Services business and will provide strategic and financial advice to asset management clients globally.

Mr. Summerfield joins Perella Weinberg from Citi where he was a Managing Director and Head of Global Asset Management, investment banking.

“We are excited to welcome Hamish to the Firm,” said Andrew Bednar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg.“Hamish is a leading senior and trusted advisor to the asset management industry, with more than three decades of experience providing strategic coverage and M&A advice to clients globally. Hamish's strong track record spans many of the sector's most significant strategic transactions, from landmark mergers and acquisitions to marquee IPOs. Hamish has built senior and deep client relationships with both traditional and alternative asset managers globally. As the industry continues to consolidate and evolve rapidly, Hamish's insights, creative thinking, trusted advice, and expertise will be invaluable in helping clients navigate change and capitalize on strategic opportunities.”

Mr. Summerfield holds a BSc Honors in Mathematics and Economics from Nottingham University and is a qualified chartered accountant.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

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