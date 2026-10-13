Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Makers Unveil First Poster Of Anupam Kher As Jatayu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana have unveiled the first poster of Jatayu, the revered character from the epic, who will be voiced by actor Anupam Kher.

Titled 'The Wings of Dharma', the poster features a close-up of Jatayu, highlighting his intense gaze, while another visual shows the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. The reveal is part of the film's ongoing character poster campaign.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote,“When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

In the epic, Jatayu is remembered for his attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana. Despite knowing the risks, he confronts Ravana, embodying courage, sacrifice and dharma.

Until now, the makers have released the posters off Lord Ram, KaiiKai, and a few more others.

For the uninitiated, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers of Ramayana had recently held a promotional event in Mumbai, which saw global YouTuber MrBeast join the actor, Sai Pallavi and producer Namit Malhotra. However, the event drew criticism after it reportedly began around four hours late, with many media representatives expressing their angst over the delay and lack of communication from the organisers.

But the team further managed it smoothly. Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that Ranbir gave up non-vegetarian food and alcohol while preparing to portray Lord Rama. The actor had earlier spoken about adopting a vegetarian lifestyle and giving up alcohol and smoking as part of a broader effort to improve his health, although the claim that these changes were specifically made for the film has been a subject of discussion.

–IANS

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