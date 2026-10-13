'You're A Douchebag': UK Broadcaster Slams Cole Palmer Over Viral Clip Of Children Snubbed (WATCH)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has come under heavy fire following a viral video of him ignoring young fans seeking selfies and autographs after the team's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 10.

Chelsea recorded their third win of the ongoing Premier League season with a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth in front of their home crowd at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a dominant attacking performance. Jordan Henderson and Joao Pedro netted a brace each, and Morgan Rogers netted the opening goal for the Blues in their emphatic home win,

Though Cole Palmer played a key role in Chelsea's victory as a midfielder, his off-field actions quickly stole the headlines. In a viral clip circulating across social media platforms. The 24-year-old was seen ignoring the children who were waiting outside the stadium for photos and autographs from the Chelsea star.

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'You're a Douchebag'

Cole Palmer's apparent snub of young supporters outside the stadium sparked widespread condemnation online, with many accusing the Chelsea star of arrogance and disrespect towards his young supporters.

UK broadcaster Michelle Dewberry did not hold back during a televised segment addressing the footage, slamming the England international's attitude toward fans who had waited hours in the cold and called him 'an absolute douchebag'.

“I just think, Cole, you're an absolute douchebag. You seem to be forgetting the kind of people who put you where you are,” Dewberry said on a live telecast.

“Now, a little boy. You're obviously his hero, and he's wearing your name for goodness sakes. Even a hello, just a simple smile would do, would it not?" he added.

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Cole Palmer's apparent snub of young supporters outside Stamford Bridge, some of whom were holding jerseys bearing his name, has seemingly overshadowed Chelsea's dominant victory over Bournemouth, as the viral footage and Michelle Dewberry's blunt criticism of the Chelsea star sparked further debate over his treatment of young fans.

Palmer, who has been playing for Chelsea since 2023 following a four-year stint with Manchester City, has yet to publicly comment on the viral incident or the criticism surrounding his interaction with the young supporters.

'Disgraceful': Fans React To Cole Palmer's Apparent Snub Of Children

Chelsea star Cole Palmer's viral video showing him apparently ignoring young fans after the Bournemouth match has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with fans and football enthusiasts criticising his treatment of children while others defended his decision not to stop for photographs and autographs.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed disappointment over Palmer's apparent snub, with some questioning his attitude towards young supporters, while others argued that footballers should be allowed to walk away without stopping for photographs and autographs.

Another section of fans defended Palmer, arguing that stopping for one supporter could lead to expectations that he must stop for everyone, while others insisted that a brief smile or greeting would have made a difference to the young fans waiting to meet their idol.

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 If he stops for one kid, he has to stop for all. People need to learn how to chill and leave them alone.

- George (@TamePunk) October 10, 2026

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 Not a good look. The kid had #ColePalmer 's name on his back so obviously he's his idol yet he treats the kid like shit! Disgraceful

- neilB ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@neilTheMagpie) October 11, 2026

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 Cole Palmer needs to learn from @_DeclanRice and @HKane who are perfect examples of how superstar footballers should interact with the fans who pay the money that makes these players multi millionaires by the time they reach their 20th birthday.

- Ben (@Doddfella) October 11, 2026

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 What an absolute tosser. And I would say the same if it was a West Ham player

- Cliff (@CliffNixon) October 11, 2026

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 Weird he just ignores the kids that make him a millionaire

- Jim (@jim_nufc1892) October 11, 2026

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 If he doesn't want the attention why is he walking down the street. Not sure he cares one jot about his girl either.

- Pet Stewcock (@SalouSenora) October 11, 2026

@ldnwillbeblue @charliepatrick0 This is sad in a lot of ways. He's kind of a strange guy, he doesn't even walk with and protect his girlfriend either.

- Dup (@DuplicationT) October 11, 2026

Getting paid £220,000 a week and you can't stop for a few minutes to make a kids day?

- lizzy clark (@lizzyxclark) October 11, 2026

This players walking home from games through the streets hasn't always been as popular as this has it? Seeing it a lot now

- TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) October 10, 2026

These kids need better role models sign some autographs you thick cunt

- WAZZA (@SionBoxeo05) October 11, 2026

Seen Beckham who's 1000 times more famous than Cole Palmer at the hight of his time at United on Cross Street in Manchester stop to sign about 30+ autographs whilst he was out shopping with his Wife & amp; youngest. Autographs hunting ain't my thing but come on, make that lad's day.

- MCRNewRepublic (@MCRNewRepulik) October 12, 2026

These footballers are all arrogant and jumped up pricks these days. Can't even spend a couple minutes to give time to his own fanbase

What a prick Cole Palmer is.

@ChelseaFC what do you make of this?

- Matt (@LoftusMatt95) October 12, 2026

He's becoming very unlikeable.

- EP (@EPCFC91) October 12, 2026

Cole Palmer will return to action when Chelsea takes on Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, October 17.

Also Read:Premier League: Arsenal seal comeback win, Chelsea thrash Bournemouth