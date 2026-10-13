NHS Doctor Dr Osemudiamen Samuel Etiobhio Brings Women's Health Conversations From Social Media To The Page In What Your Body Wishes It Could Say

MENAFN - GetNews) New book turns complex and often misunderstood health topics into clear, practical and accessible conversations for everyday readers

London, United Kingdom - October 13, 2026 - Dr Osemudiamen Samuel Etiobhio, an NHS doctor specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, brings years of clinical knowledge and public health education together in his new book, What Your Body Wishes It Could Say.

Developed from health discussions and educational posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, between 2024 and 2026, the book grew from conversations that reached millions of people around the world. Questions, comments and challenges from readers helped shape many of the subjects explored throughout the book.

Written in an approachable question-and-answer style, What Your Body Wishes It Could Say tackles subjects that are often surrounded by confusion, stigma, embarrassment or misinformation. The book aims to make medical knowledge easier to understand while encouraging readers to seek appropriate professional care and make informed decisions about their health.

Across its wide-ranging discussions, Dr Etiobhio addresses pregnancy, fertility, childbirth, contraception, menstrual and gynaecological health, reproductive wellbeing, maternal care and medical emergencies. Topics range from ectopic pregnancy, fibroids, IVF and caesarean birth to cervical screening, intimate health, postpartum complications and reproductive myths. The book also examines harmful practices and social stigma while emphasising dignity, informed consent and access to appropriate healthcare.

At the heart of the book is a commitment to replacing fear and misinformation with accessible medical education. In his acknowledgements, Dr Etiobhio explains that his online health education gradually developed into many of the ideas and chapters in the book, with the wider aim of improving the health and wellbeing of women, families and communities worldwide.

The manuscript has also received positive responses from medical professionals. Consultant obstetricians and gynaecologists featured in the book highlight its straightforward language, relatable question-and-answer format and focus on separating medical evidence from myths and misconceptions.

Dr Etiobhio is a Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and a Member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He currently works as a Specialty Doctor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology for the NHS in England and has professional interests spanning fertility medicine, medical education, public health communication, artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr Etiobhio has built a global audience through his evidence-based health education on X, where his content has helped millions of people engage with subjects including pregnancy, fertility, childbirth and gynaecological health in a more understandable way. His online discussions provided much of the inspiration for the book.

With What Your Body Wishes It Could Say, Dr Etiobhio extends that mission beyond social media, creating a resource designed to make trusted medical information clearer, more practical and more accessible to the public.

About the Author

Dr Osemudiamen Samuel Etiobhio is a medical doctor specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology. Trained in Nigeria and now working within the NHS in England, his career combines clinical medicine with women's health education, fertility medicine, healthcare innovation and public communication. He is also an international speaker and has presented on healthcare and innovation at global events.

About the Book

What Your Body Wishes It Could Say brings together health stories and discussions inspired by educational posts shared between 2024 and 2026. Written for non-medical readers, the book explores reproductive and wider health issues through accessible explanations, reader questions and practical medical guidance.

Publisher: London Book Publisher

Author: Dr Osemudiamen Samuel Etiobhio

Publication: 2026

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