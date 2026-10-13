WHOOP Launches in Arabic, Deepening Commitment to the GCC and Middle East

(MENAFN- Jack Taylor ) The launch offers Arabic-speaking members a more accessible way to engage with personalised health insights, marking the latest phase of growth and investment in the GCC and broader Middle East.



DUBAI – 13 October 2026 – WHOOP, the human performance brand, today announced its launch in Arabic led by a fully redesigned Arabic-language app experience, supported by an out-of-home and digital campaign across the GCC. For the first time, Arabic-speaking members can access insights into sleep, recovery, strain, and health in Arabic, creating a more accessible experience while marking an important milestone for the company across the GCC and wider Arabic-speaking world.



This launch reflects the latest step in the company’s long-term investment across the GCC which has become a significant growth market for WHOOP globally. WHOOP membership across the GCC is up over 75% year-over-year. This momentum comes as WHOOP enters its next stage of global growth, supported by investment in regional infrastructure, retail distribution, research and community partnerships. This includes a dedicated UAE office and growing retail network. Through WHOOP Qatar, the company will also open its first international performance research and development facility outside Boston later this year, deepening its understanding of health and human performance in the region. WHOOP also serves as the official health and performance wearable of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Al Nassr Football Club, alongside partnerships with Dubai Fitness Challenge and the Doha Marathon, connecting WHOOP with leading high-performance communities across the region.



WHOOP helps members turn personalised insights into meaningful action. By delivering personalised health insights in Arabic, WHOOP can help more native speakers understand the behaviors influencing their health and take informed steps to improve how they feel, perform, and age.



“The response to WHOOP across the Middle East has been incredible,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “The GCC has become a major market for us, and we’re seeing strong growth across the broader Middle East and North Africa. We’ve made a significant commitment to the region and we’re going to keep investing here. Launching in Arabic is a crucial part of that strategy.”



The Arabic launch also delivers on a key strategic initiative outlined in the partnership between WHOOP and Mubadala Investment Company, following Mubadala’s investment in the company’s Series G funding round. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to strengthening the presence of WHOOP in the UAE and advancing preventative health, research and innovation across the region.



WHOOP helps people take greater control of how they feel, perform, and age. By continuously learning each member’s unique baseline and translating complex physiological data into personalised guidance, WHOOP helps members understand how everyday choices — from sleep and exercise to stress and recovery — affect their health and performance over time.

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