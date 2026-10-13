Hanwha Extends Support for Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation and Korea Defense Veterans Association
(MENAFN- hanwha) Sep 13rd, 2026 – Hanwha Group has signed a third support agreement with the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation (KUSAF) and the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA), extending its backing of the two organizations through 2031.
Hanwha has supported KUSAF and KDVA since the two organizations were founded in 2017. The new agreement runs from 2027 through 2031 and follows the first (2017–2021) and second (2022–2026) agreements, bringing Hanwha's support to 15 years.
Under the agreement, Hanwha will continue to support KUSAF and KDVA programs for the next five years. The two organizations promote the ROK-U.S. alliance and bring together active-duty and retired service members of both countries, their families and veterans of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
The signing ceremony in Washington was attended by retired Gen. Lim Ho-young, chairman of KUSAF; retired Gen. Robert B. Abrams, chairman of KDVA; Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA; and Boo Hwan Lee, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace.
"Hanwha has been a steadfast partner in upholding the values of the ROK-U.S. alliance since KUSAF and KDVA were founded in 2017," Lim said. "We are grateful that this third agreement extends that commitment to a full 15 years, through 2031."
"With Hanwha's support, we have been able to bring together the active-duty and retired communities of Korea and the United States, connect the public and private sectors, and build public support for the alliance in both countries," Lim added. "KUSAF and KDVA will keep strengthening our programs so that the values of the alliance are carried forward to the next generation and the alliance itself grows stronger."
Abrams thanked Hanwha for nearly a decade of support and said the agreement would help the two organizations expand the exchange and support programs that connect the two countries' active-duty and retired service members, their families and USFK veterans.
"The ROK-U.S. alliance has been the bedrock of peace and security for the Republic of Korea for more than seven decades," said Boo Hwan Lee, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace. "Hanwha will continue to support the work of KUSAF and KDVA, and to contribute to the security of both countries and the strength of the alliance."
Beyond its support for the two organizations, Hanwha contributes to the alliance through its investments in the United States, where it is expanding local production and broadening cooperation with the U.S. defense industry.
Over the next five years, KUSAF and KDVA plan to expand exchanges among the governments, militaries, legislatures and private sectors of the two countries, as well as among active-duty and retired personnel, and to continue building public support for the alliance
Hanwha has supported KUSAF and KDVA since the two organizations were founded in 2017. The new agreement runs from 2027 through 2031 and follows the first (2017–2021) and second (2022–2026) agreements, bringing Hanwha's support to 15 years.
Under the agreement, Hanwha will continue to support KUSAF and KDVA programs for the next five years. The two organizations promote the ROK-U.S. alliance and bring together active-duty and retired service members of both countries, their families and veterans of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
The signing ceremony in Washington was attended by retired Gen. Lim Ho-young, chairman of KUSAF; retired Gen. Robert B. Abrams, chairman of KDVA; Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA; and Boo Hwan Lee, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace.
"Hanwha has been a steadfast partner in upholding the values of the ROK-U.S. alliance since KUSAF and KDVA were founded in 2017," Lim said. "We are grateful that this third agreement extends that commitment to a full 15 years, through 2031."
"With Hanwha's support, we have been able to bring together the active-duty and retired communities of Korea and the United States, connect the public and private sectors, and build public support for the alliance in both countries," Lim added. "KUSAF and KDVA will keep strengthening our programs so that the values of the alliance are carried forward to the next generation and the alliance itself grows stronger."
Abrams thanked Hanwha for nearly a decade of support and said the agreement would help the two organizations expand the exchange and support programs that connect the two countries' active-duty and retired service members, their families and USFK veterans.
"The ROK-U.S. alliance has been the bedrock of peace and security for the Republic of Korea for more than seven decades," said Boo Hwan Lee, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace. "Hanwha will continue to support the work of KUSAF and KDVA, and to contribute to the security of both countries and the strength of the alliance."
Beyond its support for the two organizations, Hanwha contributes to the alliance through its investments in the United States, where it is expanding local production and broadening cooperation with the U.S. defense industry.
Over the next five years, KUSAF and KDVA plan to expand exchanges among the governments, militaries, legislatures and private sectors of the two countries, as well as among active-duty and retired personnel, and to continue building public support for the alliance
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