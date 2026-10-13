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Mexico HVAC Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Product Type, End User, And Region, 2026-2034 Nearshoring And Smart Systems Drive 14.90% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-13 04:46:09

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players boost ROI by expanding local manufacturing, optimizing supply chains, leveraging USMCA protections, and prioritizing energy-efficient, smart HVAC solutions.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico HVAC Market Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, End User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico HVAC market was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.90% during 2026-2034. According to the report, growth is being supported by commercial infrastructure development, industrial expansion, climate variability and rising demand for energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activity are accelerating HVAC adoption across residential, commercial and industrial applications. Investments in green buildings, government incentives for energy optimization and growing awareness of indoor air quality are also influencing purchasing decisions. At the same time, higher disposable incomes and an expanding middle-class population are encouraging consumers to invest in advanced cooling systems that deliver improved comfort, efficiency and air quality.

Smart HVAC technologies are becoming increasingly important within the Mexico HVAC market. Systems featuring IoT connectivity, remote monitoring, automation and precision-controlled operation are gaining traction as property owners and businesses seek greater control over energy consumption and operating costs. Technological advances are also improving system reliability, performance and adaptability across Mexico's varied climate conditions.

Industrialization and Nearshoring Strengthen HVAC Demand

Mexico's position as a manufacturing and export hub is creating significant demand for industrial HVAC systems. Automotive, electronics, pharmaceutical and food processing facilities require dependable climate control to maintain product quality, protect equipment and support safe operating conditions. The automotive industry alone accounted for approximately 4.7% of Mexico's GDP in 2024, reinforcing its importance to industrial HVAC demand.

Nearshoring is further supporting the construction of factories, industrial parks, warehouses and logistics facilities. Manufacturers are increasingly deploying specialized HVAC technologies for clean rooms, temperature-sensitive processes, high-load environments and round-the-clock operations. Multi-zone installations and integrated air purification systems are also gaining relevance as companies respond to sector-specific quality and safety requirements.

Approximately 40% of commercial HVAC systems sold by major U.S. manufacturers, including Trane, Carrier, Johnson Controls and Lennox, are produced in Mexico and benefit from tariff protection under the USMCA. This manufacturing base strengthens Mexico's role in North American supply chains while supporting domestic production, investment and product innovation.

Recent corporate investments illustrate this expansion. In March 2025, Mabe announced a USD 668 Million program to refurbish and expand 15 factories in Mexico, strengthening its home appliance production capabilities. In June 2024, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Daikin Applied, disclosed a USD 121 Million investment in a 460,000-square-foot energy-efficient HVAC manufacturing facility in Tijuana. The plant is expected to create more than 1,150 permanent jobs and produce sustainable cooling solutions for North America's expanding data center market.

Commercial Infrastructure and Green Buildings Create Opportunities

Demand from offices, hotels, retail properties, mixed-use developments and industrial facilities is rising across major urban centers. In April 2025, the Mexican government announced an infrastructure investment plan exceeding MXN 620 billion, approximately USD 36.7 billion, for energy and transportation upgrades. This activity is expected to support HVAC installations across commercial properties, factories and logistics networks.

Developers are prioritizing energy-efficient systems that support environmental certifications, regulatory compliance and lower operating costs. Automated climate control, zoning capabilities and remote system management are increasingly being incorporated into new commercial projects. Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey remain important markets as their urban footprints and commercial property inventories expand.

The marine HVAC segment is also benefiting from wider distribution coverage. In August 2025, Webasto Americas appointed PLC Marine World S.A. as the exclusive Master Distributor for its marine HVAC and sunroof solutions in Mexico. The partnership provides local technical support, certified dealer access, faster logistics and product availability through a centralized warehouse in Merida, Yucatan.

Mexico HVAC Market Segmentation

The report segments the market by product type into direct expansion systems and central air conditioning systems. Direct expansion systems are widely adopted in homes and small commercial buildings because of their installation flexibility, efficient cooling and suitability for space-constrained properties. Demand is particularly strong in areas experiencing higher temperatures and increased residential construction.

Central air conditioning systems are prominent in offices, shopping centers, hotels, industrial sites and high-end residential properties. Their ability to provide consistent cooling across large spaces, support zoning and integrate with energy management technologies makes them important to Mexico's expanding commercial and industrial sectors.

By end user, the market includes residential and commercial applications. Residential growth is supported by rising household incomes, urbanization, warmer temperatures and increased interest in energy-efficient home cooling. Commercial demand is advancing as businesses invest in reliable systems that can reduce operating expenses, improve environmental performance and connect with smart building platforms.

Regional Market Outlook

  • Northern Mexico: Proximity to the U.S., extensive manufacturing activity, high temperatures and strong commercial development make the region a major HVAC market. Industrial facilities and continued urbanization are expected to sustain demand.
  • Central Mexico: Population growth, real estate development and industrial investment are increasing HVAC installations, particularly in Mexico City and surrounding economic centers.
  • Southern Mexico: A warmer climate, improving living standards and new infrastructure projects are supporting residential and small commercial demand, including opportunities in Oaxaca and Chiapas.
  • Other regions: Local construction, tourism and public infrastructure investments are creating additional opportunities for scalable cooling and ventilation systems.

Competitive Landscape

HVAC companies in Mexico are expanding manufacturing capacity, optimizing supply chains and leveraging regional trade agreements to strengthen their market positions. Competitive strategies increasingly emphasize energy-efficient products, international regulatory compliance, smart controls and sustainable cooling technologies. The report includes a detailed assessment of major companies and the strategies shaping competition across the sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • How large is the Mexico HVAC market? The market reached USD 6.16 billion in 2025.
  • What is the market outlook? It is projected to reach USD 22.29 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.90% during 2026-2034.
  • What factors are driving market growth? Key drivers include urbanization, industrial manufacturing, nearshoring, commercial construction, green building investment, climate variability, smart HVAC adoption and demand for energy-efficient systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 118
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.16 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $22.29 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico HVAC Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico HVAC Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico HVAC Market - Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Direct Expansion Systems
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Central Air Conditioning Systems
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico HVAC Market - Breakup by End User
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico HVAC Market - Breakup by Region
8.1 Northern Mexico
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1.4 Market Breakup by End User
8.1.5 Key Players
8.1.6 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Central Mexico
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.2.4 Market Breakup by End User
8.2.5 Key Players
8.2.6 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Southern Mexico
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.3.4 Market Breakup by End User
8.3.5 Key Players
8.3.6 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico HVAC Market - Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Structure
9.3 Market Player Positioning
9.4 Top Winning Strategies
9.5 Competitive Dashboard
9.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10 Mexico HVAC Market - Industry Analysis
10.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Drivers
10.1.3 Restraints
10.1.4 Opportunities
10.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.2.4 Degree of Competition
10.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
10.3 Value Chain Analysis
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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