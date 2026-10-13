Newyou Life Announces Nationwide Community Initiative To Support Chinese American Families

NEW YORK, October 13, 2026 - NewYou Life hosted the Project Launch Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis, bringing together media representatives, invited guests, and community representatives to mark a milestone for the organization. A large screen at the venue displayed the conference title,“Project Launch Conference,” alongside the slogan,“Ignite the Spark, Unite the Light.”

Lucas Lee, founder and CEO of NewYou Life, delivered the keynote address to outline the organization's vision. Guided by principles of mutual empowerment, resource sharing, and collective progress, NewYou Life offers practical programs, access to resources, and community support for Chinese immigrants and Chinese American families. The programs aim to help participants build stable, independent lives and develop stronger connections within their local communities with reporters at the event, Lee said,“Today's conference marks an important milestone for NewYou Life as we transform our financial expertise and resource integration capabilities into meaningful action. Through this initiative, we aim to help participants improve their financial literacy, build wealth, broaden their perspectives, and pursue personal growth. Looking ahead, we plan to bring this vision to more Chinese communities, connect with partners and resources across a range of fields, and create opportunities for more people to participate. Our goal is to help individuals strengthen their own foundations so they can use their abilities and resources to support others in need.”

The event also provided an overview of NewYou Life's vision for the future and reflected the theme of“Ignite the Spark, Unite the Light.”Lee emphasized that NewYou Life was founded on his commitment to giving back to the community. Drawing on the expertise, experience, and resources he accumulated throughout his career in finance, he set out to build a community platform that brings together knowledge, practical action, and mutual support. The initiative is guided by the belief that more people should have the ability to choose the lives they want to lead.

Several guests said the initiative offered a vision for the future of Chinese American communities. Through continued learning and mutual support, individuals can gradually build wealth and financial confidence while creating a more stable future with greater freedom of choice for themselves, their families, and future generations.

During the interview, Lee highlighted his recent receipt of the“Outstanding Asian American Leadership and Community Service Award,” presented by the California State Treasurer in recognition of his longstanding contributions to Asian American community service, philanthropic initiatives, and resource development. He said the recognition reflected both his individual efforts and the principles behind his work.

In his acceptance remarks, Lee reflected on the journey that brought him to this point. With a background in international finance, he previously held leadership positions in finance across the United States and Asia. His expertise spans both traditional capital markets and blockchain technology, and he has led investment initiatives involving hundreds of millions of dollars while building a broad network of professional relationships and resources.

Speaking at the conference, Lee said,“I chose to move beyond the pursuit of profit and dedicate more of my efforts to serving the community because the ultimate value of wealth lies in the freedom of choice it provides-and in our ability to become a source of support for others.”

He attributed that decision to his personal experience as an immigrant and a sense of responsibility to the community. His family background gave him a firsthand understanding of the challenges many Chinese immigrants face. During his years in New York's financial sector, the stories of immigrant families reinforced his commitment to turning his professional knowledge and resources into meaningful community action.

At the award presentation, a representative of a California community organization said,“Lee's contribution goes beyond connecting resources; it is also about building meaningful human connections.” The recognition further strengthened NewYou Life's presence within Asian American communities and brought new momentum to the team's ongoing initiatives.

Community development is one of NewYou Life's core missions. Many Chinese immigrants face language barriers, cultural differences, and limited access to information and resources when establishing their lives in the United States.

To address these challenges, NewYou Life created its“Building Community Connections” initiative, which seeks to connect people across cultures and industries. Through community partnerships and cultural integration workshops in New York, participants connect with local residents, learn about American customs and civic life, and share Chinese culture and traditions.

“We have seen Chinese immigrant families become more confident, connected, and engaged in their communities,” Lee said.“These changes are the result of practical programs and sustained community involvement.”

NewYou Life plans to expand the initiative to additional regions and use online platforms to reach Chinese communities across the United States. According to figures provided by NewYou Life, the organization's community development initiatives have reached thousands of families, with participants reporting broader social networks and improved overall life satisfaction.

The results reflect NewYou Life's commitment to the spirit of“Ignite the Spark, Unite the Light” and its mission to help Chinese immigrants and their families build more connected, stable, and fulfilling lives.

During the course presentation and participant sharing session, NewYou Life highlighted its community education programs, which NewYou Life says have served thousands of Chinese American families through free or low-cost courses. Offerings include coffee and latte art, introductory horseback riding, pottery, photography, yoga and meditation, and culinary workshops.

Overseen by Lee and led by experienced professionals, the hands-on courses are designed to be accessible to participants with no prior experience. According to the organization, many participants have discovered new interests, gained confidence, expanded their social circles, and shared their skills through small community gatherings and peer-led activities.

“We encourage participants to set personal learning goals and share their progress with the group,” Lee said.“By exchanging ideas and supporting one another, they make learning more enjoyable while strengthening connections within the Chinese American community.”

Community service is central to NewYou Life's long-term vision. Videos and program highlights presented at the conference featured the organization's tree-planting events, community workshops, neighborhood cleanups, and cultural exchange activities, intended to help Chinese immigrants build stronger connections with their local communities.

Many participants later give back by volunteering, providing venues or equipment, and supporting future programs. At one tree-planting event, participants beautified the neighborhood while sharing personal experiences and cultural stories, with the aim of fostering understanding across communities.

“We believe in giving back to the communities that have supported us,” Lee said.“We invite everyone who cares about community development to join us as we move forward together and create a better future.”

NewYou Life has also introduced virtual workshops for underserved and geographically isolated communities. The team also plans to work with additional organizations to expand access, encourage community participation, and support sustainable community development.

About NewYou Life

NewYou Life supports Chinese immigrants and Chinese American families through community education, cultural integration, and personal development initiatives.