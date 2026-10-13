Free Medical Camps For Scabies Patients To Be Held Across Khyber District

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Free medical camps will be set up in different areas of Khyber district from today until October 18 to treat people affected by scabies and raise awareness about preventing the disease.

The schedule for the camps, organised jointly by the District Health Department Khyber and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Merged Areas), has been issued.

According to the schedule, the free medical camps will be held in Jamrud on October 13 and 14, Landi Kotal on October 15 and 16, and Dogra area of Bara on October 17 and 18.

Under the supervision of District Health Officer Khyber Dr Rafiq Hayat, the camps will provide medical facilities to people affected by scabies and educate the public about ways to prevent the disease.

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Scabies is a contagious skin disease that can spread through close contact with an infected person and through certain shared items. Preventive measures include maintaining personal hygiene, washing clothes and bed sheets, and drying them thoroughly.

According to the Health Department, if anyone in a household develops symptoms of scabies, it is important to seek a medical examination and follow the doctor's advice to prevent further spread of the disease and reinfection.

The District Health Department Khyber and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society have urged residents to benefit from the free medical camps on the scheduled dates in their respective areas and seek timely medical examination if they develop symptoms of scabies.