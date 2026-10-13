Unite For IOT, Innovate The Future IOTE 2026 Shenzhen Successfully Concluded Show Recap IOTE EXPO CHINA

At this exhibition, Novatron Electronics (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd. co-exhibited together with Etagtron, Inc.. The two companies demonstrated full-chain capabilities covering precision sensing tags, intelligent terminal devices and cloud-based system management, showcasing their strategic layout of developing multi-scenario IoT solutions to empower industrial digital transformation.

Precision Sensing: Consolidating the Foundation of IOT Perception

As a Sino-German joint venture inheriting German precision manufacturing expertise, Novatron Electronics (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd. specializes in the R&D and production of EAS soft labels and RFID aluminum-etched antennas. It has long supplied highly stable and standardized physical perception-layer products for global leading enterprises, consolidating the underlying foundation of IoT perception with robust hardware craftsmanship.

Novatron Electronics (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd. unveiled a range of self-developed core products at the show, fully demonstrating its technical accumulation and manufacturing strengths in precision RF hardware. The booth drew constant streams of professional visitors, industry clients and system integrators. Inquiries focused on product craftsmanship, mass-production adaptability and customized hardware solutions. Attendees showed strong interest in the performance and practical merits of German-craftsmanship RFID sensing products, creating a vibrant atmosphere for technical exchanges and business negotiations.

Hardware-Software Synergy: Empowering Intelligent Upgrading Across Industries

Leveraging core RFID and EAS technologies, Etagtron, Inc. focuses on intelligent operations for retail stores and warehouse back-ends. Addressing pain points including inefficient anti-theft protection, cumbersome checkout procedures and large inventory-counting errors in traditional stores, it delivers one-stop RFID-powered smart retail management solutions covering anti-theft protection, checkout, inventory counting, goods receiving and dispatching, helping retail brands cut costs, improve efficiency and achieve intelligent transformation.

Etagtron, Inc. comprehensively displayed intelligent terminals including RFID ceiling-mounted smart gates, freestanding smart gates, self-checkout kiosks, desktop readers-writers and handheld terminals. Mature implementation cases and digital solutions of RFID technology for retail anti-theft, smart checkout and warehouse inventory were also presented.

Numerous visiting clients stopped by to test equipment performance on-site and raised detailed questions regarding solution integration, scenario adaptability and on-site operation & maintenance. They highly recognized the practicality and implementability of the RFID smart retail management solutions. Many customers conducted in-depth discussions for potential cooperation amid brisk business communications.

Collaborative Win-Win: Marching Toward a New IOT Future

At IOTE 2026, the two companies aligned closely with industry demands through a complete product portfolio and professional technical services, accumulating abundant cooperation resources and market insights. Going forward, Novatron Electronics (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd. and Etagtron, Inc. will further deepen technological innovation and industrial collaboration. They will continuously iterate hardware products and optimize intelligent solutions for deployment across diverse industry scenarios. Upholding an open and win-win mindset, the two firms will work with industry partners to expand application boundaries of IoT technologies and facilitate high-quality intelligent and digital development of industries.

About Us

Etagtron is a high-tech enterprise offering professional management platform, intelligent RFID solution and smart loss prevention since 2010. Etagtron® operates worldwide with leading brands and technologies in following business areas: EAS, RFID, source tagging and retail solution.