Islamic Cultural Center Concludes Arabic Language Courses In Bosnia, Tatarstan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has concluded two Arabic language courses for non-native speakers, held separately in the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation.

The center aims to spread knowledge of the Arabic language among non-native Arabic-speaking Muslims, thereby enhancing their understanding of Islamic culture.

The Arabic language course in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, ran from September 1 to October 2, with the participation of 45 postgraduate master's students. It was held at the Bolgar Islamic Academy in Bolgar-the first city in the region to embrace Islam nearly 1,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, the Arabic language course in the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina was hosted by the Faculty of Islamic Studies at the University of Sarajevo, with 36 students participating. This course in Bosnia marks the third of its kind, following the highly successful previous two editions which saw great turnout from students who emphasised their strong need to master specific linguistic skills, supported by the center's specialised curriculum developed by its own professors.

Both the Bolgar Islamic Academy and the Faculty of Islamic Studies at the University of Sarajevo held elegant closing ceremonies, which included presenting certificates to the students who successfully completed the courses. The students, along with officials from both academic institutions, expressed their deep gratitude to the center for its outstanding efforts and contributions.