Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market To Witness Strong Growth And Significant Market Expansion By 2036 Delveinsight Akeso Biopharma, Prolynx, Modernatx, Oncotherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies in the market include - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Akeso Biopharma, ProLynx, ModernaTX, Inc., OncoTherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs, Abbisko Therapeutics, BioLite, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, HiberCell, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others

(Albany, New York) - October 12, 2026: DelveInsight's “Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Triple Negative Breast Cancer, offering comprehensive insights into the Triple Negative Breast Cancer revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Triple Negative Breast Cancer statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Triple Negative Breast Cancer therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Triple Negative Breast Cancer clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Triple Negative Breast Cancer treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Triple Negative Breast Cancer space.

To Know in detail about the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report:



The TNBC market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 5 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2026 to 2036.

In September 2026, Phase III NSABP B-59/GeparDouze trial - atezolizumab, A study published in Nature Medicine reported results from the randomized Phase III NSABP B-59/GeparDouze trial. The study evaluated atezolizumab added to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with Stage II–III TNBC.

In August 2026, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (Nasdaq: KZIA ) reported that paxalisib demonstrated clinical benefit in all six evaluable patients with Stage IV triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) enrolled in its ongoing Phase Ib study. Paxalisib is a PI3K/mTOR inhibitor under development for advanced cancers. Five patients experienced an objective response, defined as at least a 30% reduction in tumor burden, including one complete metabolic response and four partial responses, resulting in an objective response rate of 83%. The remaining patient achieved stable disease. The company also reported no serious adverse events linked to paxalisib and no Grade 3 or higher cases of hyperglycemia, stomatitis, or mucositis side effects commonly associated with PI3K/mTOR pathway inhibitors.

In August 2026, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for adults with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The approval applies to patients who have not previously received systemic treatment for metastatic disease and whose tumors demonstrate PD-L1 expression with a combined positive score (CPS ≥10).

In June 2026, The U.S. FDA approved Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The approval covers its use as monotherapy for patients who are ineligible for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor-based therapy and in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with PD-L1-positive tumors, expanding first-line treatment options for metastatic TNBC.

In May 2026, The FDA approved datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk (Datroway, Daiichi Sankyo) for adults with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not eligible for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy.

In May 2026, the US FDA approved datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk, developed by Daiichi Sankyo, for adults with unresectable or metastatic TNBC who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy.

The approval was supported by the Phase III TROPION-Breast02 trial, which evaluated the therapy against chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated advanced TNBC who were ineligible for immunotherapy.

In February 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) granted Priority Review to AstraZeneca's Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) following acceptance of its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA). The application seeks approval for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not eligible for PD-L1 inhibitor therapy. According to the company, Datroway has the potential to become a new standard of care in this setting, where chemotherapy has traditionally been the only approved option. Priority Review is typically awarded to therapies that may offer meaningful improvements in safety or effectiveness compared to existing treatments.

In January 2026, CytoDyn (OTCQB: CYDY) announced that an anonymous donor has provided funding to support an Expanded Access Program (EAP) allowing patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) to receive leronlimab. The company has partnered with WEP Clinical as the CRO and plans to open the program for patient referrals in March 2026, pending FDA approval of a revised protocol. The EAP is designed for patients who have exhausted approved therapies and do not qualify for ongoing clinical trials. The program may also offer insights into PD-L1 induction after leronlimab and potential combination strategies with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additional details for physicians and patients will be shared on the company's website as the program progresses.

In September 2025, ProteinQure, a Toronto-based biotech specializing in computational peptide drug discovery, announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase I clinical trial of PQ203, a novel peptide therapeutic for advanced metastatic solid tumors. This marks the company's first internally developed AI-designed peptide therapy to reach the clinic, just three years after the program's initiation. PQ203 consists of a peptide targeting the Sortilin receptor linked to the cytotoxic agent MMAE. Since the Sortilin receptor is highly expressed in diseased tissue of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) patients, PQ203 has shown strong efficacy in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model resistant to Sacituzumab Govitecan (Trodelvy), the current standard of care for metastatic TNBC.

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market Size in Japan was valued at approximately USD 200 million in 2025. It is expected that the market will show growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incidence cases and the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period.

Spain accounted for the smallest Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Size among the 7MM countries, which was nearly USD 100 million in 2025.

In 2025, the total number of Incident TNBC cases in the 7MM were recorded at approximately 100,000, and this figure is projected to rise by 2036.

In 2025, the US had the highest number of Incident TNBC cases among the 7MM, accounting for nearly 42% of the total cases. The highest number of cases was recorded in individuals under 45 years of age, around 16,000 cases in 2025.

In the UK, Stage II TNBC had the highest number of cases in 2025, with nearly 4,000 cases.

In Japan, BRCA1-mutated TNBC had the highest number of cases among gene mutation-specific TNBC Cases in 2025, nearing 1,000 cases.

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Akeso Biopharma, ProLynx, ModernaTX, Inc., OncoTherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs, Abbisko Therapeutics, BioLite, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, HiberCell, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies: SKB264, AK117, PLX038, mRNA-2752, OTS167PO, PMD-026, X4P-001, BLEX 404, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, mprime PGG, IPI-549, Trilaciclib, Camrelizumab, HLX10, and others The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive subtype of breast cancer that does not express estrogen receptors (ER), progesterone receptors (PR), or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Because it lacks these three receptors, TNBC does not respond to hormonal therapies or HER2-targeted treatments commonly used in other breast cancers. It tends to grow and spread more quickly, often affecting younger women and those with BRCA1 gene mutations. Treatment primarily involves surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, with ongoing research focused on developing targeted therapies to improve outcomes for TNBC patients.

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Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Triple Negative Breast Cancer epidemiology trends @ Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Triple Negative Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA): Merck

DATROWAY (Datopotamab Deruxtecan): AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

SKB264: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AK117: Akeso Biopharma

PLX038: ProLynx

mRNA-2752: ModernaTX, Inc.

OTS167PO: OncoTherapy Science

PMD-026: Phoenix Molecular Designs

X4P-001: Abbisko Therapeutics

BLEX 404: BioLite, Inc.

ZEN003694 +Talazoparib: Zenith Epigenetics

mprime PGG: HiberCell, Inc.

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc

Camrelizumab: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd HLX10: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Triple Negative Breast Cancer market share @ Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Drivers



Increasing prevalence of TNBC, particularly among younger women and those with BRCA mutations

Growing research and development in targeted therapies and immuno-oncology

Rising adoption of advanced diagnostics and genomic testing for personalized treatment

Expanding clinical pipeline with promising candidates such as PARP inhibitors and checkpoint inhibitors Government and non-profit funding initiatives supporting rare and aggressive cancer research

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Barriers



Limited effectiveness of current treatment options compared to other breast cancer subtypes

High recurrence rates and poor prognosis due to aggressive tumor biology

Lack of targeted therapies specifically approved for TNBC

High treatment costs and limited accessibility in developing regions Adverse side effects associated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy

Scope of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Akeso Biopharma, ProLynx, ModernaTX, Inc., OncoTherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs, Abbisko Therapeutics, BioLite, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, HiberCell, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies: SKB264, AK117, PLX038, mRNA-2752, OTS167PO, PMD-026, X4P-001, BLEX 404, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, mprime PGG, IPI-549, Trilaciclib, Camrelizumab, HLX10, and others

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Triple Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and Triple Negative Breast Cancer emerging therapies

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Triple Negative Breast Cancer market drivers and Triple Negative Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Triple Negative Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Triple Negative Breast Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Triple Negative Breast Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

4. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

9. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Appendix

18. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.