Arab League To Hold Extraordinary Session On International Protection For Palestinians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, oct. 12 (Petra) -- The League of Arab States will convene an extraordinary session at the permanent representative level on Tuesday to discuss mechanisms for providing international protection for the Palestinian people and ensuring adherence to international law regarding the legal status of Jerusalem.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Faed Mustafa stated in a press release that the meeting comes at the request of the State of Palestine, with full support from member states.

Mustafa noted that delegates will examine coordinated Arab and international action in response to escalating attacks by Israeli forces and armed settlers against Palestinians and their properties, carried out under the protection and support of the Israeli government and military.

He added that the session will also address violations targeting Jerusalem and its international legal status, particularly in light of actions by certain countries to open embassies in the city.

//Petra// AF