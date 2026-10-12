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Bahrain Appoint Sanchez As Coach Ahead Of Asia Cup

Bahrain Appoint Sanchez As Coach Ahead Of Asia Cup


Date: 2026-10-12 02:28:34

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former Qatar and Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez has been named the manager of Bahrain ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup, the country's football association (BFA) announced on Monday.

Bahrain parted ways with Croatian coach Dragan Talajic following the team's early exit from the Gulf Cup.

Bahrain, the former champions, were eliminated after suffering three losses in Group B.

"Sanchez will officially begin his duties during the international break in November," the BFA said on X.

Sanchez won the 2019 Asian Cup with Qatar and led the team in their first World Cup appearance at the 2022 tournament, which the Gulf country hosted.

Bahrain will compete in Group B at the Asia Cup, along with Jordan, North Korea and Uzbekistan.

Felix Sanchez Qatar Ecuador Bahrain

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Gulf Times

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