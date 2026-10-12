MENAFN - Swissinfo) Housing prices in Switzerland rose significantly again in the third quarter of 2026. Both single-family homes and flats saw sharp price increases compared with the previous quarter. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: House prices continue to climb in Switzerland This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 16:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA/AWP

Prices for single-family homes rose by 2.0%, while those for flats increased by 1.7%, according to the Raiffeisen Transaction Price Index published on Monday. Compared to the same quarter last year, single-family homes became 3.6% more expensive and flats 5.9% more expensive.

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The rise in interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages has not yet slowed the price increase. According to Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile, the moderate rise in interest rates is not enough to reverse the strong upward price momentum. The supply of residential properties remains too scarce for that.

Significant Regional Differences

Prices varied by region. For single-family homes, Zurich (+4.8 %) and Western Switzerland (+4.6%) recorded the strongest year-on-year gains. In Southern Switzerland (+3.3%) and Eastern Switzerland (+3.5%), the increase was somewhat lower.

For flats, Southern Switzerland led the way with a 7.4% increase. In the Lake Geneva region, however, prices rose by only 0.4%.

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