Global Battery-Operated Rebar Tying Machine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach $472.4 Million As Automation Addresses Labor Shortages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Labor shortages and productivity demands drive adoption, while lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors and rapid charging enhance mobility, runtime and efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery-operated Rebar Tying Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery-operated rebar tying machine market was valued at USD 230.8 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 255.1 million in 2026 to USD 472.4 million by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% from 2026 to 2035, supported by rising construction activity, persistent labor shortages, and growing demand for equipment that improves productivity and operational consistency.

Asia Pacific led the global market with a revenue share of 51.0% in 2025. The region's strong position is supported by large-scale building construction, expanding civil infrastructure investment, urbanization, and the modernization of construction practices. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the key markets evaluated in the report.

Contractors are increasingly transitioning from manual and conventional tying tools to battery-powered equipment. Battery-operated rebar tying machines provide greater mobility, consistent tying performance, and improved ease of operation across demanding job sites. Their use can reduce reinforcement tying time, limit worker fatigue, and support more efficient allocation of skilled labor. These advantages are particularly relevant for high-volume projects where speed, accuracy, and workforce productivity influence construction schedules and project costs.

Advancements in cordless power tool technology are also accelerating battery-operated rebar tying machine market growth. Newer machines incorporate high-performance lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, rapid charging systems, and intelligent battery management capabilities. These features improve runtime, equipment durability, charging performance, and overall operational efficiency. Lithium-ion technology continues to gain preference because of its higher energy density, lower equipment weight, longer operating time, and faster charging capability compared with older rechargeable battery technologies.

Improved battery performance enables construction teams to complete reinforcement work with less downtime while maintaining reliable output across multiple applications. Continued product innovation, ergonomic improvements, and the development of efficient tying mechanisms are expected to broaden adoption in building construction, civil infrastructure, industrial projects, and other specialized construction activities.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level analysis of revenue and volume trends across the battery-operated rebar tying machine market. It examines historical developments and forecasts industry performance from 2021 to 2035, with detailed assessment by application and region.



Application outlook: Building construction, civil infrastructure, industrial, and others

Market measurements: Volume in thousand units and revenue in USD million

North America: Including the U.S.

Europe: Including Germany, France, and the UK

Asia Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, and New Zealand Middle East & Africa: Including Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate market size, growth prospects, application demand, and regional performance across major construction markets.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence and strategic positioning of key battery-operated rebar tying machine manufacturers.

Industry trends: Identify technological developments, adoption patterns, and construction sector dynamics influencing future demand.

Revenue opportunities: Examine emerging applications and geographic markets with potential for business expansion. Strategic intelligence: Apply data-driven insights to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and competitive decision-making.

The report also provides market estimates and forecasts, segment and regional revenue analysis, growth opportunity assessments, competition strategies, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. These findings help manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors, and construction industry stakeholders evaluate market conditions and identify opportunities within the expanding global battery-operated rebar tying machine market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Global Battery Operated Rebar Tying Machine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Regulatory Framework

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Challenges Analysis

3.4.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis

Chapter 4. Battery Operated Rebar Tying Machine Market - Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Battery Operated Rebar Tying Machine Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2035

4.2. Building Construction

4.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

4.3. Civil Infrastructure

4.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

4.4. Industrial

4.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

Chapter 5. Global Battery Operated Rebar Tying Machine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2035

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.2.3. U.S.

5.2.3.1. Key country dynamics

5.2.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.2.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.3. Germany

5.3.3.1. Key country dynamics

5.3.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.4. France

5.3.4.1. Key country dynamics

5.3.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.5. UK

5.3.5.1. Key country dynamics

5.3.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.3.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.3. China

5.4.3.1. Key country dynamics

5.4.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.4. India

5.4.4.1. Key country dynamics

5.4.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.5. Japan

5.4.5.1. Key country dynamics

5.4.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.6. Australia

5.4.6.1. Key country dynamics

5.4.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.7. South Korea

5.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.8. Taiwan

5.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.9. Singapore

5.4.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.10. New Zealand

5.4.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.4.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.5. Middle East & Africa

5.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

5.5.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.5.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.5.4. UAE

5.5.4.1. Key country dynamics

5.5.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

5.5.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, Application, 2021 - 2035 (USD Million, Thousand Units)

Chapter 6. Global Battery Operated Rebar Tying Machine Market - Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Market Share Analysis by Region, 2025

6.4. Company Positioning Analysis, 2025

6.5. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

6.6. Strategy Mapping

6.7. Company Profiles

6.7.1. Makita Corporation

6.7.1.1. Company Overview

6.7.1.2. Financial Performance

6.7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.2. MAX Co., Ltd

6.7.2.1. Company Overview

6.7.2.2. Financial Performance

6.7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.3. Taizhou Xindalu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

6.7.3.1. Company Overview

6.7.3.2. Financial Performance

6.7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.4. Guangdong Shunde Huayan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

6.7.4.1. Company Overview

6.7.4.2. Financial Performance

6.7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.5. Ninghai Sanyuan Power Tools Co., Ltd

6.7.5.1. Company Overview

6.7.5.2. Financial Performance

6.7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.6. BN Products-USA

6.7.6.1. Company Overview

6.7.6.2. Financial Performance

6.7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.7. KYOCERA CORPORATION

6.7.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.7.2. Financial Performance

6.7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7.8. Wuyi YuLi Power Tools Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.7.8.1. Company Overview

6.7.8.2. Financial Performance

6.7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [23]

List of Figures [42]

Companies Featured



Makita Corporation

MAX Co.,Ltd

Taizhou Xindalu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Guangdong Shunde Huayan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Ninghai Sanyuan Power Tools Co., Ltd

BN Products-USA

KYOCERA CORPORATION Wuyi YuLi Power Tools Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

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