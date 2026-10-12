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President Ilham Aliyev Held Limited-Format Meeting With Prime Minister Of Cambodia (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-12 03:01:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. On October 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in a limited format with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet, Trend 's correspondent reports.

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Trend News Agency

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