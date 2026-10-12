BYD RACCO Sri Lanka Launch

BYD and authorised distributor John Keells CG Auto have launched the RACCO electric kei car in Sri Lanka following its introduction in Japan.

The companies presented the vehicle simultaneously in Colombo, Kandy and Galle. They describe Sri Lanka as the first market outside Japan to receive the model and the three-city event as a first for the local motor industry.

RACCO was designed for Japan's kei-car category, which places limits on vehicle dimensions and performance. Its compact exterior and comparatively spacious cabin are intended for urban travel, household use and small businesses.

BYD and John Keells CG Auto report that more than 1,500 units have been sold in Japan since the vehicle's debut there in July. The sales total and export-market claim have not been independently confirmed.

John Keells CG Auto chief executive Charith Panditharatne presented the RACCO as a comparatively economical vehicle for family and commercial use.

The vehicle is being displayed through BYD showrooms in Colombo, Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle, Ampara, Ratnapura, Moratuwa, Negombo, Batticaloa and Jaffna.

The announcement does not provide the Sri Lankan retail price, available variants, battery capacity, certified driving range, charging time, warranty, safety rating, delivery timetable or whether quoted prices include taxes and registration costs.

Those details are essential for comparing the vehicle with other electric cars and assessing the companies' cost-effectiveness claims. Buyers should also confirm charger compatibility, servicing coverage, parts availability, battery-warranty conditions and the basis of any range figures.

The launch expands BYD's Sri Lankan product range as electric and other new-energy vehicles gain greater visibility in the local market.