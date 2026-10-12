SDB Bank CEO Appointment

SDB bank has appointed Manoj Akmeemana as chief executive officer, placing the career banker in charge of the institution's operations and strategic direction.

The bank said Akmeemana brings more than three decades of experience in Sri Lanka's financial sector, including work in retail banking, corporate banking, risk, recoveries and institutional management.

Before joining SDB bank, he held senior positions at other financial institutions, according to the announcement. The release presents his appointment as part of the bank's plans to strengthen operations, digital services and support for small and medium-sized enterprises and co-operative-sector customers.

Akmeemana said his priorities would include sustainable growth, customer service, technology and financial inclusion. These are forward-looking management objectives and do not constitute financial forecasts or independently assessed performance commitments.

SDB bank operates as a licensed specialised bank and has historically served co-operative societies, small businesses and retail customers. Current capital, profitability and asset-quality information should be drawn from the bank's latest audited accounts and regulatory disclosures rather than the appointment announcement.

The release does not specify the appointment's effective date, whether it is subject to Central Bank approval, whom Akmeemana succeeds or whether the board conducted an external selection process.

Those details are material to a corporate appointment story and should be confirmed through the Colombo Stock Exchange, the bank's formal disclosures or the Central Bank where applicable.

The supplied portrait is suitable as a file photograph if the sender confirms usage rights. The caption should identify Akmeemana and make clear that the image was supplied by SDB bank or its public-relations representative.