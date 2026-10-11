How Moro Hub Powers Dubai’s AI-Readiness
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 11 October 2026: Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved from experiment to infrastructure. Running AI at scale rests on three things: the power to run it, the platform to build and scale it, and the security to trust it. As Dubai positions itself as a global capital for trusted, sustainable AI, the decisive question is whether the infrastructure beneath organisations can deliver it sustainably, sovereignly, and securely.
Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is one of the few players that owns that entire chain: green data centres, a sovereign cloud and AI platform, and advanced cybersecurity.
“At Moro Hub, we work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and most future-ready city in the world. Through our green data centres, our sovereign cloud and GPU platforms, and our advanced cybersecurity services, we are building that foundation here in the UAE,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.
The power layer: green data centres
AI is power-hungry, and grid access has become the biggest constraint on building data centres. Moro Hub answered that by co-locating compute with renewable generation. Its flagship MBR Solar Park Green Data Center is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest solar-powered data center, sitting on a 100+ MW solar power facility, LEED Platinum and Tier III certified. Phase 2 was inaugurated in January 2025, joining the Jebel Ali and Warsan green data centres.
The platform layer: Moro Cloud and GPUaaS
Moro Hub’s DESC-certified cloud offers IaaS, DRaaS and DBaaS, container orchestration on Kubernetes, and AI-specific services including GPUaaS, inferencing and LLM hosting. In 2025, Moro Hub partnered with a leading global technology provider to launch a sovereign, GPU-powered Platform-as-a-Service, keeping customer data inside the UAE. This builds on Moro Cloud’s collaboration with the Dubai Digital Authority and Microsoft for Dubai government entities.
The data layer: enterprise applications and data platforms
AI is only as good as the enterprise data feeding it. Moro Hub’s SAP ERP services modernise the systems of record, covering RISE with SAP migration, greenfield and brownfield S/4HANA implementations, and run-and-maintain support, while its data management and analytics services consolidate and govern that data, held in the same jurisdiction as the compute that will use it.
The security layer: digital security services
Sovereign AI demands sovereign security. Moro Hub wraps the whole stack in government-grade protection: Secure XDR with 24/7 monitoring, Threat Intelligence with dark web research and threat hunting, OT/IoT security, and vulnerability management.
The operations layer: professional and managed services
Moro Hub’s end-to-end AI professional and managed services, covering AI consulting, development, integration, and 24/7 managed operations, help organisations accelerate AI adoption while ensuring governance, performance, and data sovereignty within the UAE.
In December 2025, Moro Hub was awarded the Dubai AI Seal - Tier S by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), the highest of six tiers, for its expertise across AI consulting, development, infrastructure, and integration. The Seal will be required of all companies providing AI services to Dubai government entities.
Taken together, these layers place the power, compute, data platforms, security, and teams behind an AI workload with one provider, inside the UAE and under a single jurisdiction.
Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is one of the few players that owns that entire chain: green data centres, a sovereign cloud and AI platform, and advanced cybersecurity.
“At Moro Hub, we work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and most future-ready city in the world. Through our green data centres, our sovereign cloud and GPU platforms, and our advanced cybersecurity services, we are building that foundation here in the UAE,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.
The power layer: green data centres
AI is power-hungry, and grid access has become the biggest constraint on building data centres. Moro Hub answered that by co-locating compute with renewable generation. Its flagship MBR Solar Park Green Data Center is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest solar-powered data center, sitting on a 100+ MW solar power facility, LEED Platinum and Tier III certified. Phase 2 was inaugurated in January 2025, joining the Jebel Ali and Warsan green data centres.
The platform layer: Moro Cloud and GPUaaS
Moro Hub’s DESC-certified cloud offers IaaS, DRaaS and DBaaS, container orchestration on Kubernetes, and AI-specific services including GPUaaS, inferencing and LLM hosting. In 2025, Moro Hub partnered with a leading global technology provider to launch a sovereign, GPU-powered Platform-as-a-Service, keeping customer data inside the UAE. This builds on Moro Cloud’s collaboration with the Dubai Digital Authority and Microsoft for Dubai government entities.
The data layer: enterprise applications and data platforms
AI is only as good as the enterprise data feeding it. Moro Hub’s SAP ERP services modernise the systems of record, covering RISE with SAP migration, greenfield and brownfield S/4HANA implementations, and run-and-maintain support, while its data management and analytics services consolidate and govern that data, held in the same jurisdiction as the compute that will use it.
The security layer: digital security services
Sovereign AI demands sovereign security. Moro Hub wraps the whole stack in government-grade protection: Secure XDR with 24/7 monitoring, Threat Intelligence with dark web research and threat hunting, OT/IoT security, and vulnerability management.
The operations layer: professional and managed services
Moro Hub’s end-to-end AI professional and managed services, covering AI consulting, development, integration, and 24/7 managed operations, help organisations accelerate AI adoption while ensuring governance, performance, and data sovereignty within the UAE.
In December 2025, Moro Hub was awarded the Dubai AI Seal - Tier S by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), the highest of six tiers, for its expertise across AI consulting, development, infrastructure, and integration. The Seal will be required of all companies providing AI services to Dubai government entities.
Taken together, these layers place the power, compute, data platforms, security, and teams behind an AI workload with one provider, inside the UAE and under a single jurisdiction.
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