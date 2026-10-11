Commercial Bank Places Early Detection At Forefront Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a campaign centred around a clear and empowering message:“Early Action Rewrites Your Story”.

As part of this year's programme, Commercial Bank hosted a dedicated Breast Cancer Awareness event at Commercial Bank Plaza for the employees in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and the National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) to deliver informative sessions and interactive activities designed to enhance understanding of breast cancer, while reinforcing the importance of awareness, regular screening, and early detection

The campaign forms part of Commercial Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. It reflects the Bank's commitment to supporting the health of the community and contributing to the human and social development objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The campaign will continue throughout October across Commercial Bank's branches, community spaces and digital platforms. Through activations and educational content, the Bank will bring the campaign message to different audiences and provide practical information to support greater awareness and encourage regular screening.

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Commercial Bank, Eiman Mohamed Al-Naemi, EGM, said:“Creating a positive and lasting impact in the communities we serve is a central pillar of Commercial Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Supporting health is an important part of this commitment, particularly in relation to conditions that affect so many individuals and families. Through this campaign, we aim to reinforce the importance of recognising warning signs, following appropriate screening guidance and seeking professional medical advice. By working with Primary Health Care Corporation and the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, we hope to contribute to a healthier, better-informed and more resilient community.”

Executive Director of Corporate Communications Department at PHCC, Huda Mohsen Al Wahedi, said:“At Primary Health Care Corporation, we are always open to collaborating with institutions and ministries across the State to promote health awareness and strengthen the role of community health in enhancing the well-being of individuals and society. We take pride in our diverse community partnerships, which support our mission of delivering comprehensive primary healthcare services centered on individuals and families.”

The initiative reaffirms Commercial Bank's continued commitment to supporting health, awareness raising and community development.