Ghana: President Mahama Inspects Newly Built Community-Based Health Planning And Services (CHPS) Compounds In Ahafo Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President John Dramani Mahama has inspected two newly built Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds to kick off his #ResettingGhana tour of the Ahafo Region.

The two facilities, located in the farming communities of Ahyiaem and Nsuapemkrom in the Tano North Municipality, are fully equipped with medical supplies and residential staff quarters.

Speaking at brief durbars in the communities, President Mahama told the chiefs and residents that the projects form part of a broader policy to expand universal access to healthcare.

“These were built from proceeds of the District Assemblies Common Fund. As a policy, I have directed all MMDCEs to construct two CHPS compounds, two classroom blocks, and a 24-hour economy market. These projects will be distributed across different communities within their respective districts,” he noted.

President Mahama said the projects are a direct result of his administration's decision to uncap the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and disburse 80% of the funds directly to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), rather than centralising the funds in Accra.

He also assured residents that all patients visiting the CHPS compounds will receive free treatment under the Free Primary Healthcare Programme.

During the inspection tour at Ahyiaem, the Dormaahemaa, Odeneho Dr Akosua Fima Dwaben II, thanked the President for bringing vital development initiatives to the area.

President Mahama was accompanied by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga; the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare; the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku; and the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Also present were the Regional Minister, Charity Gardner; the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area; Regional and District Directors of Health Services; and local healthcare workers.

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