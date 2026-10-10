Thrissur: Man Dies By Suicide After Attacking Father With Machete! Read Details

Thrissur: In a shocking incident from Adichili in Chalakudy's Meloor, a 58-year-old man died by suicide using an explosive right after he attacked his father with a machete. The deceased is Nandanan. His father, Ramakrishnan, suffered severe machete wounds to his neck and head. Locals rushed a critically injured Ramakrishnan to a private hospital in Chalakudy, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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The horrific incident took place on Saturday morning at Ramakrishnan's farm in Mookkinichira. Nandanan reached the farm and got into a heated argument with his father. Things quickly escalated, and Nandanan attacked his father with a machete he had brought along. A farm helper who tried to stop the fight also sustained injuries. Right after attacking his father, Nandanan set off an explosive that he had tied around his waist. The blast completely shattered the lower half of his body.

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Police officers found scattered electric wires and batteries at the crime scene. Nandanan used to work on a tanker lorry. According to locals, the father and son had been fighting over family issues for quite some time. Nandanan was unmarried and lived in the same house as his brother's family. He also has two sisters. The Koratty police reached the spot and completed the legal formalities. Officials have shifted the body to the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.